Various News: John Silver Appears On This Week’s A Shot of Brandi, Latest ROH Old School In Session Online

October 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Reynolds John Silver

– John Silver was the special guest on this week’s episode of A Shot of Brandi. You can see the full video below:

– Also online is the latest episode of ROH Old School In Session. This week’s episode sees ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster recalling his time working with Ole Anderson:

Brandi Rhodes, John Silver, ROH Old School in Session, Jeremy Thomas

