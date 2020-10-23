wrestling / News
Various News: John Silver Appears On This Week’s A Shot of Brandi, Latest ROH Old School In Session Online
October 22, 2020
– John Silver was the special guest on this week’s episode of A Shot of Brandi. You can see the full video below:
– Also online is the latest episode of ROH Old School In Session. This week’s episode sees ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster recalling his time working with Ole Anderson:
