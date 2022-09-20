John Silver On Returning Home For AEW Grand Slam, Says Tony Khan Is Easy To Talk To

John Silver was interviewed recently by NY Sportsday in advance of AEW Grand Slam in Flushing, NY — not far from where the wrestler lives and grew up. Having climbed to the AEW roster through independent promotions, Silver is now a part of the Dark Order stable and is optimistic about the upcoming show and his future with AEW. You can read a few interview highlights from Silver below.

On returning to the Flushing area for Grand Slam: “Awesome. Love doing home shows. Arthur Ashe is a huge building. Definitely a great venue. My friends and family get to go.”

On his history in the area prior to AEW: “I’ve had so many different random jobs, when I was signed, I was a lifetime personal trainer in Long Island (Garden City). I worked there as a trainer and paid to do independent shows.”

On how it feels moving out of the independents and into AEW: “Been having time of my life with a lot of cool and fun people. Working with people in AEW, with me it’s been great. Really like I can be my own person here allowing me to do certain things. It’s me being me.”

On his view of Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is easy to talk to. Dedicated to wrestling, he loves the show. He’s passionate about pro wrestling, awesome to work with, He cares about us (talent) — we are not objects in the wrestling business.”