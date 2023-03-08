wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Comments On NXT Return, Remembers Grayson Waller Taking His Moment
As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his NXT return on last night’s episode and will now face Grayson Waller at Stand and Deliver on April 1. In a post on Twitter, Gargano gave his thoughts on the match.
He wrote: “Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place. April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime”
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 8, 2023
