Johnny Gargano Discusses Having Unfinished Business In WWE
Johnny Gargano did an interview on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast (per Wrestling Inc) where he spoke about his return to WWE.
It happened in 2022 after a nine-month hiatus from the promotion as he left to focus on starting a family with his wife Candice LeRae.
“People ask me all the time, did you think about going to other places? Obviously, we all entertain the idea. But when I left, I always felt like I had unfinished business in WWE. And when the conversations were being had, it was one of those things where when I was a little kid growing up, I watched WWE. I dreamed of wrestling at WrestleMania. I dreamed of becoming Intercontinental Champion. I think all these things I said in my return promo, pretty much. They’re all very real, very true. Those are very real dreams I still do have to this day, and I can only do that one place.”
