Johnny Gargano Reveals His Favorite Comic Book-Inspired Ring Gear

Johnny Gargano has had a number of ring outfits inspired by his love of comics, and he recently revealed a couple of his favorites. The DIY member appeared on Casual Conversations with the Classic and during the interview, he was asked which ring gear stand among his favorites.

“For story reasons, for ‘moment’ reasons, my Iron Man one from Takeover New York, because I won the NXT title in that one,” Gargano responded (per Wrestling Inc). “But, I think just based on how cool it looked, the Wolverine one from Takeover Toronto might be my best. I think that one might be my favorite.”

Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are currently on a quest to get their WWE Tag Team Championships back after losing them to The Bloodline on the Smackdown before WWE SummerSlam, and will face the Street Profits in a #1 contenders match on this week’s Smackdown.