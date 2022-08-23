Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory

Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.

Gargano was interrupted during his promo by Theory, who was part of Gargano’s stable The Way in NXT. Theory was annoyed by Gargano’s return and said he’s surpassed him, before calling for a high five. Gargano responded with a superkick.