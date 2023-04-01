– Speaking to Busted Open Radio ahead of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Johnny Gargano discussed his upcoming match with Grayson Waller at the event. He implied that this will be his final NXT appearance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“To come back to NXT and have that moment, hear that crowd, and have it be a complete surprise. Say what you want about the Garganos, the Garganos can keep a secret. No one knows when we’re showing up anywhere. To have that moment again really filled my heart with much joy. It’s an amazing thing and I’m very excited for Stand & Deliver to get one more TakeOver event under my belt and wrap my story up the right way.”

Johnny Gargano faces Grayson Waller later today at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. It airs live on Peacock at 12:00 pm EST.