Johnny Swinger Says He’ll “Never Have To Worry” With Impact Wrestling’s Current Leadership

Speaking recently with Jim Varsallone, Impact’s Johnny Swinger shared his thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s current roster and leadership (per Wrestling Inc). He referenced his history with both Tommy Dreamer and Impact President Scott D’Amore and expressed his confidence that the promotion will be headed for continued success in the future. You can listen to the complete interview and read a few highlights from Swinger below.

On his own history with Dreamer and D’Amore: “I couldn’t have a better scenario than those two guys. Great friends, great business partners, associates, real backers of mine. All the way back Dreamer with ECW facilitated me with WWE and Scott got me started being a TV wrestler when I was still a teenager.”

On how he thinks the pair will influence Impact going forward: “Those two guys in charge there right now never have to worry, never have to worry about anybody, you know what I mean? When those guys tell me something, I can trust in it, believe it and it’s been great thus far, look forward to it for many more years to come.”