wrestling / News

Johnny Swinger Opens Swinger’s Dungeon Impact Wrestling

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Swinger Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Johnny Swinger is jumping into the wrestling school business, “opening” Swinger’s Dungeon on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the Impact regular announce the opening of his new school. Swinger listed off a group of (unlikely) guest trainers including Bruce Hart, Dr. D, Tony Chimel and Bob Seger, and Lance Hart made sure to say he doesn’t endorse the school.

You can see the clip from the episode below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Johnny Swinger, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading