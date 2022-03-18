wrestling / News
Johnny Swinger Opens Swinger’s Dungeon Impact Wrestling
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
Johnny Swinger is jumping into the wrestling school business, “opening” Swinger’s Dungeon on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the Impact regular announce the opening of his new school. Swinger listed off a group of (unlikely) guest trainers including Bruce Hart, Dr. D, Tony Chimel and Bob Seger, and Lance Hart made sure to say he doesn’t endorse the school.
You can see the clip from the episode below:
Did someone say school!?
.@swinger_johnny's dungeon is now open! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/k7AaDyppeI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
