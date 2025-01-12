Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening to all you wrestling fans, and especially to the SICKOS who are tuning in for some live coverage of AEW Collision tonight! Theo Sambus on hand for your Saturday night instalment, and it has been QUITE the week in the world of wrestling, amiriiiiight?! Raw made it’s debut on Netflix and brought the spectacle, and the AEW-NJPW collaboration brought us the goods with Wrestle Dynasty last Sunday. Omega vs Kidd gets the nod from me for the single greatest spot featuring an abdominal stretch, maybe ever? Masterful execution. Having said that (and I’m bracing myself here for the inevitable ‘Sambus, WHAT are you smoking?’) I actually felt that Takeshita vs Ishii was the MOTN. Whereas Takeshita/Shingo the night before didn’t quite Dave-Batista-Give-Me-What-I-Want, Sunday’s bout absolutely delivered and I was loving every second.

Regardless, the landscape moves on quickly, and AEW comes to Georgia tonight, where we are promised some ‘Hot Girl Graps’ as Mariah May goes one on one with the charismatic sensation that is Harley Cameron. Should be a blast. Not only that, Pac looks to take revenge on Komander for knocking Castagnoli out of the Continental Classic, Dax Harwood faces Chris Jericho, and Cope goes up against Big Bill. Decent little card despite some various travel issues, so let’s head down to ringside and get this show on the go.

Location: Athens, GA

Venue: Akins Ford Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

It’s another cold open, as Harley Cameron has her guitar and sings about feeling the wrath. Mariah May says it’s Hot Girl Graps tonight and Cameron will not sing again once she’s ripped out her vocal chords. Big Bill says Cope shortened his name and he will shorten his career tonight. Jericho will show that Harwood is NoGood. Sick burn. Tonight, Dax the Axe chops the Learning Tree down. Top Guys out.

‘The Rated R Superstar’ Cope vs Big Bill

Jericho has joined the commentary desk for this one. Collar and elbow tie up, and Bill shoves Cope back into the buckles. They spill to the outside, and Cope drop toe holds Bill into the steel steps before bouncing his head off the barricade a number of times. Up to the apron, Cope goes for a spear but Bill sidesteps and clubs away at the back. Big boot to the side of the head from the Redwood. Snake Eyes into the announce desk! And another into the steel steps, and Jericho wants to celebrate that. Bill pins Cope up against the barricade and slaps him across the chest. Bill continues the assault on Cope around the ringside area as we head to PIP.

During the break, Bill brings Cope back in the ring, and stands on the back of the neck. Neck crank applied, but Cope rallies and stomps the leg to cut the Redwood down to size. Northern lariat to the back of the neck, cover, 1, 2, Bill kicks out. Cope ducks a few clotheslines but gets caught with a spinning side slam for a 2 count. Bill calls over Jericho to the ring, allowing Bill the distraction to expose the top turnbuckle. Cope to the top rope, gets caught with a right hand. Cope sends Bill headfirst into the exposed buckle though, and then hits a powerbomb out of the corner for 1, 2, no. Spear attempt, Bill ducks it and Cope goes headfirst into the exposed buckle, Bill follows with a big boot, 1, 2, no. Bill signals for a chokeslam, reversed into the Impaler DDT! SPEAR! 1, 2….KICKOUT, that was a loooong 2. Goozle by Bill, Cope grabs the referee though? SPEAR. Hammer and anvil elbows from Cope into the rear naked choke, and Bill is out.

Winner: Cope

Time: 13:33

Rating: **3/4 – Pretty standard stuff that didn’t sizzle until the closing moments. Also Cope totally grabbed the ref for a distraction which is NOT VERY FACEY! Bill kicking out of the Spear didn’t have the best timing, but the fact that he kicked out itself is pretty big, helping him look good in defeat.



The Learning Tree swarm Cope and attack him as soon as the bell rings…but here come FTR! Cash takes out Jericho, Dax goes for the Bad Apple, and Cope and Bill carry on fighting. Security pour out to break them all up.

*We hear that everyone is barred from ringside for Jericho vs Dax Harwood later on.