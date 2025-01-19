Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello and welcome to all you 411Maniacs! It’s Saturday night, and that is apparently alright for fighting, so we have another instalment of AEW Collision lined up for us. The AEW roster will be bringing not just ‘some’ carnage, not even ‘quite a lot’ of carnage…it’s MAXIMUM CARNAGE tonight! A couple of notable points on tonight’s card – first, we have the Texas Deathmatch between deathmatch specialist Hangman Adam Page and Christopher Daniels in supposedly Daniels’ retirement match (although whether this will be acknowledged on screen remains to be seen).

Continental gold will be on the line as Kazuchika Okada goes one on one against former Chaos stablemate BIG TOM ISHII! Their match in the G1 Climax 26 almost melted my face off with how good it was, and while that was some years ago, I fully expect them to have a proverbial barnburner tonight.

Elsewhere, Julia Hart faces Harley Cameron (should be fun), the Murder Machines will likely live up to their name against Top Flight, and we have a 12-man tag team contest scheduled for our main event. The Learning Tree join forces with the Death Riders to take on Rated FTR, The Outrunners & Powerhouse Hobbs. Could be wild, could be a clusterfuck – either way we are pretty much guaranteed some level of insanity. Grab your drinks and snacks, folks, let’s do this!

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Venue: Brady Music Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone