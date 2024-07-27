Join 411’s Live AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts XI Coverage

Happy Saturday eve, everyone! It’s a double helping of AEW tonight with Collision rolling straight into Battle of the Belts XI, all hosted by yours truly. Collision is looking pretty cool with the in-ring return of FTR, who go up against MxM Collection in their AEW debuts, Hologram looks to make more of a mark after his debut last week, plus Pac vs Lio Rush which could be very fun.

Battle of the Belts seems to be following the usual pattern of random title/Eliminator matches thrown together, but I’m keeping open-minded as the matches themselves could deliver; especially Willow Nightingale vs Deonna Purrazzo. And yes, the ROH Six-man Tag Team Championships are indeed on the line between The Undisputed Kingdom and Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs, despite having been unified with the AEW Trios titles back in April…and this appears to have been done without rhyme or reason. Hopefully we’ll get something in the way of an explanation tonight.

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone