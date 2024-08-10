Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello friends! Collision is back to our regularly scheduled timeslot tonight, and we have a DOOZY of a card on our hands. New Number One contenders to the Trios Titles will be crowned tonight, as the House of Black go up against the Bang Bang Gang, with Christian Cage serving as Special Guest Referee. I’m hoping for some sort of Patriarchy shenanigans as both House of Black and the Bang Bang Gang deserve that All In spotlight. Speaking of, how about that All In card? Shaping up REEEEAAAAL nice so far!

Elsewhere, the Thunder Rosa/Deonna Purrazzo feud comes to a head in a Texas Bullrope match, and Swerve Strickland will be in action in an Open Challenge World Title Eliminator match. RUSH vs Preston Vance, despite being completely thrown together for tonight’s show, technically has an interesting backstory as RUSH completely ditched Vance to align with the Don Callis Family, so it’s certainly got legs.

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone