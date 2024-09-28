Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening folks, and welcome to Grand Slam: Collision! I am your host as always, Theo Sambus, raring to go for tonight’s Grand Slam offering of Saturday night graps. Dynamite brought the goods in a big way with Nigel McGuinness vs Bryan Danielson (that neck crank on the top turnbuckle, GOOD LORD!) and tonight’s taped show looks like it has some good stuff in the pipeline for us.

All that on top of the immensely bingeable Mr McMahon documentary AND the new Legend of Zelda game – it’s been a delightful week in the Sambus household! Don’t forget to check out the start of the Larry Csonka Memorial Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament which kicked off earlier this week too, pitting myself against the one and only Jeremy Thomas! It was a blast participating, so do check that one out when you get a chance and make your vote count – special thanks to Jake Chambers for putting it all together.

Let’s see if tonight can keep the good times rolling. With Okada vs Sammy Guevara, Hangman vs Jarrett, the Trios Championships on the line, and undoubtedly some insane feats of athleticism from the Mortos/Hologram/Dralistico three-way, I’d say we’re in store for a pretty stellar episode. Let’s go!

Location: Queens, NYC

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni & Matt Menard



[Saraya’s Rules Match] Saraya (w/ Harley Cameron) vs Jamie Hayter

Harley Cameron takes the microphone before the match and says that there is one more rule. The match does not start until Saraya slaps the slag. Hayter puts her hands behind her back. Cameron tries to hold her back, taking Jamie’s attention, allowing Saraya to get that slap in, and the bell rings.

Saraya smashes a VCR player over the head of Hayter, and then smacks a PC keyboard over her back, before wrapping a cord around her throat, all of which gets just a 1 count. Hayter gets tossed to the outside, where Cameron mounts her and slams the back of her head into the floor, before whipping her into the barricade. Saraya smacks Hayter repeatedly in the head with a baking tray, until she ducks one and Saraya hits Cameron instead. Hayter nails a German suplex on the floor! Cameron attacks from behind, choking Hayter out with a baseball bat, but Jamie shrugs her off and tosses her into the barricade. Saraya comes in from behind with the baseball bat to the back. She now pulls out a backpack and dumps a load of toy cars all over two set up tables. She tries to suplex Jamie, but Jamie reverses and sends Saraya into the steel steps instead.

Saraya tries to dive off the apron, but Hayter catches her and powerslams her on the floor! Hayter chases Cameron off, and then ascends the buckles with Saraya…but Cameron interferes and tries to suplex Hayter. Saraya comes in with a chairshot to Hayter, knocking her and Cameron backwards off the apron through the tables!

Hayter manages to get back in the ring to beat the count, and then kicks out of a pin attempt at 2. Saraya places a chair on the mat, but Hayter lifts her on her shoulders and tackles her through a table propped in the corner. Saraya props a chair in the opposite corner, but Hayter blocks it. Tombstone piledriver connects from Hayter. Big clutching lariat (almost a Pepsi Twist) connects from Hayter for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Time: 8:13

Rating: *** – They brought the plunder, and this was pretty fun, if forgettable. Good to see Hayter doing something of substance already.

We see more snippets from Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Will Ospreay & Ricochet, hyping their encounter for Dynamite 5 this coming Wednesday. Can’t wait, should be awesome.

[Tornado Trios Match] The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) vs The Learning Tree (Bryan Keith, Big Bill & Chris Jericho)

As the bell rings, all six men collide. We are left with Jericho and OC in the ring, and Orange still has his backpack on. Jericho runs at him, OC spins round and OC runs straight into the backpack, which seems to hurt him. OC pulls out a brick! Keith comes in from behind to break it up, and hits a t-bone suplex on O’Reilly. Stundog millionaire on Keith and an O’Reilly back elbow. Big Bill is in, tries a double chokeslam, but the Conglomeration numbers game catches up to him. O’Reilly flies off the apron with a flying knee, and OC follows up with a suicide dive while Briscoe sets up the chair. Jericho cuts him off and hits a DVD onto the chair!

Bryan Keith tosses O’Reilly into the steel steps as we go to PIP. Jericho and Bill double team Mark Briscoe in the ring as Keith joins the fun too. Body slam from Jericho, Keith is poised on the middle rope but OC rolls out of the way. Jericho again slams him as Keith prepares to dive, but OC once more slowly rolls to the other side of the ring. Jericho tries one more body slam, but OC evades it…only to walk into a huge boot from Big Bill! Boss Man Slam to O’Reilly follows. Briscoe is a house of fire taking on the Learning Tree, but Big Bill comes in for Big Bill Kung Fu. He misses a splash in the corner, Briscoe capitalizes with a dropkick off the middle rope. Codebreaker with a chair by Jericho! 1, 2, O’Reilly makes the save.

OC sits Jericho on a chair, sits Keith on top of him too, and OC and Kyle wail away with kicks. Big Bill puts a stop to all of that, and gets some big cheers from the crowd. O’Reilly and Bill fight to the apron, with Kyle kicking away at him. Orange Punch connects, and Bill drops off the apron onto Keith! Jericho in with some chairshots, Briscoe counters and finally hits the chair-assisted senton to the outside, knocking Jericho down. Briscoe pulls out a table and slides it in the ring. Rollup by Jericho for 2, Briscoe straight up into a Jay Driller! He signals for the table, lays Jericho out on it and climbs the ropes. Froggy Bow through the table…no, Bill is there to meet him! Chokeslam through the table! 1, 2, 3!

Winners: The Learning Tree

Time: 9:02

Rating: ***1/4 – That was all out action, and Big Bill in particular looked great. Nice finish, and Big Bill once again does the hard work for Jericho.

Post-match, Chris Jericho signals that he wants the Trios championships.

Brody King vs Action Andretti

Andretti is looking for a win here after a series of losses for Top Flight. Andretti takes a cheap shot at King to start this one early! Dropkick to King, standing SSP, but just gets a 1 count. Andretti runs into a double handed slap, and King gets him up on his shoulders…but Andretti avoids the Gonzo Bomb. Moonsault evasion by Andretti , enziguri, but he dives into a BIG right hand! Splash and the canonball connect for the easy 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Brody King

Time: 1:41

Rating: N/R – Brody King eating small guys for lunch is glorious to watch. Loved Andretti’s fire here too, it’s crazy to see this personality from him all of a sudden.

Lance Archer and the Righteous attack Top Flight on the ramp after the match once Brody King has exited. Andretti flies over the top rope to take out the Righteous, and now Top Flight regroup.

We quickly cut to Jack Perry in the Scapegoat-mobile as we’re evidently pressed for time tonight. Perry is driving to the arena, ready for his open challenge.

Perry makes his way to ringside, and the man answering the call for the open challenge…our favorite Murder Grandpa, Minoru Suzuki!

[AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge] Jack Perry (c) vs Minoru Suzuki

Perry attempts some forearms on Suzuki, who no sells the strikes and knocks Perry to the mat with one of his own. Perry chops him, but Suzuki just laughs it off again. Perry hurts his own hand with the chops while Suzuki continues to be unaffected. Big boot in the corner from Suzuki, snapmare and a little joint manipulation. Suzuki looks for a kneebar and grounds Perry with it, who continues to try to slap and chop Suzuki. Suzuki hooks the ankle for added pressure, until Perry grabs the ropes.

Suzuki delivers some short knees in the corner. Back from commercial, Perry manages to deliver a neckbreaker for 2. Perry with knees to the face, Suzuki shrugs them off, but Perry rakes the eyes instead. Go-behind from Suzuki and he applies the rear naked choke! Looks for the piledriver, Perry counters with a back body drop. Cross-armbreaker draped over the ropes! Suzuki has to let go but the damage may be done. Suzuki grabs a chair, but Aubrey Edwards puts herself in harm’s way and takes it from Suzuki. Knee lift and a forearm to Perry, sliding him back in the ring, but Perry comes right back with a knee of his own to send Suzuki to the floor. DRAPING DDT from the apron to the floor, and Suzuki landed on his head!! Perry follows up with a running knee into the steel steps, while Aubrey makes the 10 count! And that’s done it, Perry slides back in the ring, leaving Suzuki to be counted out.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Time: 7:26

Rating: ***1/4 – Love that finish, as there’s no way anyone would buy Perry legit beating Suzuki at this stage.

Post-match, Perry continues the assault but the music of Katsuyori Shibata hits! Shibata runs down to save Suzuki, and they embrace.