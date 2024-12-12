Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well hello there, fellow Sickos! It’s Wednesday Night, your here, I’m here, that must mean one thing. It’s time for Dynamite!

And what do ya know? We have a special edition of Dynamite, as it’s nearing the middle of December, and it’s time for Winter is Coming! And we have quite a strong card on tap for tonight!

So, how are you fine folks tonight? I hope that everyone is doing well and it ready for some good ole AEW wrassling tonight!

As a reminder, our standings for the Continental Classic look like this:

[Gold League]

Claudio Castagnoli: 6 Points (2-0-0)

Brody King: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Will Ospreay: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Ricochet: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Darby Allin: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Komander (alternate for Juice Robinson): 0 Points (0-2-0)

[Blue League]

Kyle Fletcher: 9 Points (3-0-0)

Kazuchika Okada: 4 Points (1-1-1)

Daniel Garcia: 4 Points (1-1-1)

Shelton Benjamin: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Mark Briscoe: 3 Points (1-2-0)

The Beast Mortos: 0 Points (0-2-0)

And as a reminder of the rules:

-Winners earn three points

-A draw results in a point for both competitors.

-There is a 20-minute time limit, and seconds are banned from ringside.

So, with that, we wait. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show ahead!

Tonight, Winter is Coming is LIVE from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuiness!

Winter has arrived, as we’re not wasting anytime with the opening tag match to open the show!

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW Trios Champion PAC vs. Switchblade Jay White and Orange Cassidy

White and Cassidy waste no time taking it to Jon and PAC. Cassidy fights PAC up the ramp, while White rams Jon’s face off the announce desk and his back into the barricade. All of this before the bell has even rung! Now the men trade off, as Cassidy pounds on Moxley with the ten punches, and White smacks PAC’s face off the announce table. The bell FINALLY rings, as White pins PAC, but Moxley with the save. Moxley in now, he stalks White to the corner, but he eats a kick and some chops. Moxley gives as good as he gets, and we have a WHOOOO battle in the middle of the ring. White attempts Bladerunner, but Moxley fights him off. White tags in Cassidy as he drops PAC from the ring apron. PAC back up, tags in, and he knocks Cassidy out of the ring. Moxley drops Cassidy on the announce table, and PAC stomps away on Orange. Back in the ring, PAC with a snapmare and a stop on the throat of Cassidy. Again. He chokes him with his boot as we see Christian Cage and the Patriarchy watching on from the private suite. Moxley tags in, he toys around with Orange until he hits a thrust kick to get away from him. PAC and White tag in, White knocks Jon from the apron. White with chops in the corner to PAC, White with a DDT to PAC. Another one to Moxley. White curses out Moxley, but he runs into the boot of PAC. PIP BREAK!

WINNERS: Jon Moxley and PAC VIA DQ

TIME: 11:48

THOUGHTS: Seemed like it went on way too long (probably because we had two minutes before the bell rang), and it just lacked drama. Orange and Jay SHOULD have won because no titles were on the line, but instead we get a DQ. Hope it gets better.

RATING: **1/4

Cassidy tries to drag Page off of Moxley, but Page shoves him off. White and Page come to blows until White comes back in. Cassidy “accidently” hits the Punch on White. Another Orange Punch to Page. All three argue, as Moxley, Yuta, PAC, and Marina all attack. They take their leave as we see the graphic for the Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli match, it’s up next after COMMERCIALS!

We return with a new Bandido promo! He rides into town on his horse. Four fellows want to arrest him. Bandido acts like he is going to give himself up, until gratuitous ass kicking takes over. This is really fun, but it needs a certain Bad Apple.

In the back with Jon and the Big Wheelers. He is a marked man, its the only way to live and feel alive. Everyone else is all about their ego. They wall want the next title shot. But their egos run their lives and run AEW. None of this is about Jon, it’s about his people. They are giving them an early Christmas Gift, at World’s End, Fatal Four Way for the AEW Title!

(Wait, World’s End is AFTER Christmas…)

Excalibur ponders who Jon is going to defend the title against, but we hear Christian Cage speak. Kansas City, sit down and shut up while Christian conducts business. He has a problem with everyone in this match. Jay White and Hangman Page cost him the World Title at Full Gear. Orange Cassidy is a pissant who gets on the nerves of Cage. But Moxley is his biggest issue, because he has what he wants. He will be on the other side waiting for him. He will send Jon back to rock bottom, go ahead, you earned it. He is going to send Jon back to rehab. Ouch. Cage is the face of TBS now and forever, and he is the next AEW Undisputed World Champion. Before he leaves, he just wants to say, Goooooooooo…HOOK!

HOOK attacks Cage from behind, as he smashes his head off the counter. HOOK has Red Rum on Cage, tries to throw him off the balcony.

Nigel: Christian might be Father of the Year but he’s not Father Christmas, he can’t fly!

LMAO!

Sabian and Wayne are here to attack HOOK, but the morons fail to stop him, as he fights Cage out of the suite. Excalibur runs down the rest of the show for us, as Will Ospreay makes his way out!

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs. Will Ospreay (3 points)

Ospreay tries to win it right away with a Spanish Fly! Two count! Claudio to the floor, Sasuke Special by Ospreay. Will puts him back in, Will up top, elbow drop! Another pin, a two count. Ospreay tries the Oscutter, cut off by Claudio with an uppercut. Claudio tries another one, but Will rolls him through for a two count. Back up, double clothesline. Back up, Will tries to overpower Claudio, but that went about as well as you would think. Claudio whips Ospreay into the corner upside down, as Will goes to the floor. Claudio follows, but Will tries to stop him with chops. Claudio goes to whip Will, but he jumps off the ring steps and drop kicks them into Claudio! Will off the steps, caught by Claudio, smashed into the barricade! Claudio breaks the count, back outside now. BIG Uppercut floors Ospreay. GIANT SWING INTO THE STEPS BY CASTAGNOLI! Claudio again breaks up the pin, back out and he traps the arm and wrist of Ospreay in the steps. Stomp ensues. Claudio tries to kill Will by rolling the steps over on him, but Ospreay out of the way. Castagnoli cuts off Ospreay’s counter with an Uppercut. PIP Time!

We’re back, as Claudio is trying to lock in the sharpshooter. Will fights out of it, onto the rope, BIG arm drag! off the ropes now, Will with a drop kick! Ospreay tries a suplex, Castagnoli jams his arm. Undeterred, Will tries it again and hits it! Standing Sky Twister Press by Will gets a two count! Ospreay winks into the camera as he takes the elbow pad off. Claudio cuts it off with a kick, Ricola Bomb countered into a Flying Octopus Hold! Claudio fights out of it with another arm snap. Double stomp by Claudio to the shoulder. A cover for a two count for Claudio. Claudio charges the corner, Will gets the boot up. Both men up top, Will drops Claudio to the mat. Will a little bit stunned but he regroups. He misses, rolls through, running uppercut by Claudio! Two count ensues. Claudio now with some boot scrapes, seems to just be pissing Will off. Exchange in the middle of the ring. BOO! YAY! Will ducks, off the ropes, OSCUTTER! Will can’t cover, and when he tries to, Claudio rolls out to the floor. Both men back in, Hidden Blade attempt, but Claudio cuts him off with the Uppercut! Pin! 2.9999! LARIAT BY CLAUDIO! PIN! 2.99999999999999! Another attempt, but Will catches him with the jackknife for the three!!

WINNER: Will Ospreay (6 points)

TIME: 13:22

THOUGHTS: Now THIS was good. The formulaic big man smaller man match, but it played out wonderfully. And with all the big hits that were thrown, it was a Jackknife that won the match. More of that, please!

RATING: ***3/4

Poor sport Claudio attacks after the match with the Neutralizer! He goes out for a chair, but here is Darby Allin! Claudio takes his leave, as Darby smashes the steps with his bat. Next week it will be Allin and Ospreay though.

In the back, The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Ricochet! She wants to know how he will prepare for his match tonight with Brody King. This is why Ricochet is here. King might be big and bad, but he isn’t Ricochet! Tonight, he has all the card. Ricohet does a Lio Rush laugh and leaves.

In the parking lot, we see a truck pull up and a man get out. It’s none other than MJF! He walks into the arena, as Excalibur does his Draft Kings shill.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we get highlights from Rampage, as Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree beat up Matt Cardona! In the back, Renee has Cardona. Matt says he is always ready, but everyone was shocked when he showed up. He belongs here in AEW. On Rampage, they laid Carona out, and he knows what is in store for him at Final Battle. Cardona challenges The Bad Apple Bryan Keith for Rampage.

To the arena, here comes Adam Cole (BAYBAY!)

Dynamite Dozen Final: Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) vs. Kyle O’Reilly