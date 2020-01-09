Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.08.20

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

– Memphis legend Dave Brown has joined commentary this evening.

Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Private Party : Page and Quen begin, locking up and Page looks to work the arm, they work into counters and end in a standoff. Lockup and Page follows with chops, but Quen counters into a dropkick and Kassidy follows with a double stomp and takes out Kenny. He follows with chops on Page, double teams follow and Page fights them off and tags in Kenny. They double team Kassidy, and are on the same page to begin as Kenny hits a backbreaker for 2. Page in, hits a knee strike and Kenny tags back in. Kassidy dumps Page, but Kenny cuts him off until Kassidy hits a slingshot flatliner. Quen tags in and hits a high cross, suicide dive, and then topes as he runs wild. Back in and Kassidy tags back in, double teams and a Spanish fly follow for 2. Kassidy springboards into a big boot by Page, fall away slam on Quen and Kenny tags in as double teams follow. Page hits a German, powerbomb and Kenny hits V trigger for 2. Snapdragon on Quen, Kassidy cuts off Kenny and silly string follows for 2. Quen now misses the shooting star press and Page gets run into Kenny, Page then lariats Quen for 2. Kenny tags in and Kassidy cuts off doomsday and gin and juice follows for 2. Page dumps Kassidy, Kenny accidentally tosses Quen into Page, but they battle back and the buckshot lariat and one winged angel follows for the win. Kenny Omega & Adam Page defeated Private Party @ 12:40 via pin

– Backstage, Pac lays out Nakazawa and demands his rematch from Kenny.