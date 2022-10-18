Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Fancy seein you here on a Tuesday evening. I hear we got some wrasslin to watch.

We are startin hot with some Orange Cassidy!!! He’ll be in Trios action with his Best Friends! OC comes out with a backpack over his shoulder, I’m assuming his belt is in there. Yes, yes it is.

Here are your Trios champions next, lookin pretty spiffy, actually.



Match 1: AEW Trios Championship Match

The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs Death Triangle

As soon as the bell rings, Pac hits Orange Cassidy with a big boot, even though he’s not the legal man! Trent is, and he tries for a rollup. He gets 1…NO!!! Pack hits the ropes, they ruin back and forth, with Trent hitting a clothesline to Pac. Tag to Penta, who comes in with a kick to the chin. Tag to Rey and Tag to Chuck He gets sent into the corner, high kick from Penta, right hand from Rey, Trent send Rey to the apron, monkey flip from Penta to Trnet and Rey kicks him on the apron at the same time. Rey to the top rope, senton off the top onto Chuck and a pin for 1..NO!!! Trent in the ring, Rey chops him in the corner. Right hand to Trent, Rey hops up, Chuck attacks the back from behind then tries for a backslide, but instead shoots him off and Trent slams him down with an awkward spinebuster. In comes OC who steps on Rey as Chuck and Trent hold ihm. Pac runs in to attack OC, sending him outside, Rey and Penta send Chuck and Trent outside, then Death Triangle hit the ropes and all three dive over the top rope onto The Best Friends and OC.

Pac and OC are legal, and Pac has his knee in the chin of OC. Kick to the back of the head of OC. Pac drives the knee into the neck, releasing at the count of 4. IN come Penta and Rey, kick from Penta, kick from Rey, kick from Pac, then a dropkick to OC from all three! Rey is the legal man, he sends OC to the corner and chops him hard as we go to break.

WE are BACK and Pac and OC are in the middle of the ring as the legal men. Pac with the kicks, folds OC in half. He tries for a suplex, but OC gets the Stundog! In comes Penta for a slingblade, Chuck hits a knee, Rey flies into an arm drag and a stomp to Cuhck, Trent in, corners Rey, locks the head, tornado DDT to Rey!!! Knee from Pac to Trent, Trent sends him to the outside. Trent eats a kick from Penta and Rey!!! OC up, head scissors both, but Lucha Bros hold onto him and in comes Pac with a dropkick! OC is out cold. Penta and Lucha send him into the wheelbarrow, long blower from Penta, stomp from Rey, GERMAN FROM PAC!!! Pin gets a 1..2….N!O!!! Trent and Chuck break it up. In come Rey to send Chuck out. Penta slides outside, Trent punches him in the face, Pac has OC in the ring, Rey gets sent into the ringpost. Pac to the top rope. Hops off, lands on his fet, in come Best Friends for Soul Food and a half and half combo! Penta gets a tag, runs in, gets kicked by Chuck, piledriver!!! Trent grabs Penta and hits a piledriver of his own!!! OC up! He looks down to Penta. THEY HUG!!! Trent and Chuck lay Penta prone, OC hops on the shoulders, hits a splash. Cover. 1…2..NO!! Pac there to stop it! Kick to Trent, kick to Chuck!

Pac to the outside. He grabs the ring bell hammer. Rey in, tells Pac no hammer. They argue. Rey rips it from his hands and Orange rolls Pac up! 1…2…..NO!!!!! OC hits the ropes, goes for. The pnuch, misses, GERMAN FROM PAC! ORANGE WITH THE ORANGE PUNCH!! BOTH MEN DOWN!!!! Tag to Trent. Tag to Penta. High kick from Penta. Pac still in the ring. Penta runs up Pac’s back for the Destroyer, but Trent holds on, Chuck flies off the top rope! Strong Zero! Cover from Trent! 1…..2…..N!O!!!

Rey in to stop it! Double cutter from Rey to Trent and Chuck! Rey dives off the top, misses a dive, bounces off the ropes, hits a high kick, knee to the head, piledriver and a cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Death Triangle

Lawd, give me a cigarette. Rey getting the victory, and in convincing factor was great, especially considering he had a point to make, which could ultimately spell doom for his team, but smell the intrigue! A shame my boy lost, but it’s ok. Solid opener, fast action, loved it.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Backstage, Britt and her crew are here with Tony to say that they are disgusted that they are not champions. Jamie says by the end of 2022, one of them will have the title, but Britt wants to jump ahead. She drops the Interim as Jamie says Tony Time is over and Britt says Shida later.



Match 2: AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs Toni Storm

Handshake to start. Shida backs Toni into the corner. They break. We circle the ring. Dueling chants. Lockup, and Toni gets a side headlock. Right hands from Shida as Toni takes her down. Leg scissors from Hikaru. Toni us able to slip out of it and slide into a side headlock. Shida hits the abs, rope work, tackle from Toni. She hits the ropes again, dives over the prone Shida, kick to the stomach, whip, Shda hits the ropes, and a dropkick. Shida on the apron, crowd lovin her, Toni counters a kick, then hits a hip attack, sending Shida to the outside.

