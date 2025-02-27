Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live tonight and that means we are in for two-plus hours of great wrestling and further story line building. And it’s none too soon, since Revolution is coming up on the 9th of March.

Tonight, we’ll see Konosuke Takeshita defend the International Title against Orange Cassidy, with the winner defending the title against Kenny Omega at Revolution. Bryan Keith will look to cash in on the bounty offered up on Will Ospreay courtesy of Don Callis, and Harley Cameron will hope to get back on track and make Deonna Purazzo feel the wrath! Also, Hangman Page is in action, we will hear from MJF, and of course, so much more!

So, how is everyone doing tonight? I’ve had a fun week off from work following an extended birthday weekend. Usually, I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it, but come on, you only turn 40 once! So why not enjoy it and hope that I make it to 50 now? 😉

So, let’s settle in, you guys light up the comment section, and we’ll be setting off the Dynamite soon enough.

We are LIVE from San Diego, California at the Frontwave Arena. Our commentators are Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

An ambulance arrives as we set up shop, it’s Cope (Just Cope!). He wants to show the Death Riders there, well, ride out of the building tonight.

The guys are STANDING, and they run down the show for us.

Earlier today, MJF had words. He’s watched on as fans have chanted Cowboy Shit at a fraud and a hypocrite. MJF is here giving every to us and we would rather cheer for Page? You are watching the greatest to ever do it right now. MJF only believes in himself and the letters. Looks like MJF was getting some kind of laser surgery.

Hangman Page has arrived in real time and is heading to the ring.

Hangman Page vs. Aaron Solo

Solo gets beat to the corner while Bryce Remsberg says THAREEEEEEEEE! Solo gets a hope spot with a corkscrew kick, but it doesn’t matter, as Page proceeds to kill him dead anyway.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 52 seconds

THOUGHTS: Cowboy Shit

RATING: N/R

Post-match, Hangman grabs a mic and a chair. There are three things that I hate in this world, running out of biscuits, running out of Irish Ivy, and when a spray tan bitch spits on him. Hangman is going to sit in the ring until someone finds MJF and brings him down here for the ass kicking of his life.

MJF does in fact arrive, with a bloody towel in hand. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! You want to fight me right now in front of all of these people? Dude, you are nuts! You’re heartless! I’m not fighting you now, I don’t think I have a prayer come Revolution. MJF is going back to Long Island to train.

Wait, silly MJF, he forgot why he came out here. He is awfully worried about his friend. This is the part where we find out who is actually real.

We see Christopher Daniels in the back, and he is a bloody mess. Page leaves the ring with the chair and heads to the back. Hangman asks people where he went, and no one answers. Page finally finds where Daniels was laid out. Medical staff finally shows up as Page walks away.

Back to ringside, and Excalibur has a fancy Padres mask on. Boo, though lol.

In a suite, we see Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Kyle looks like he stole Prince’s sunglasses.

We go back to Collision, where Chris Jericho defended the title in succession against Bandido. Earlier today, Renee Paquette knocks on the door of the Learning Tree. Chris Jericho appears, Renee waxes poetic about Chris’s win, but he thinks Renee is here to apologize. Renee wants to know how this match between Keith and Ospreay came about. Funny you should ask, and here is Don Callis and Mark Davis. Callis says if anyone knows about degenerates it is Jericho. Chris says he wants to help Keith because he sees the greater good, and he doesn’t have to help Callis, but he can’t stand Ospreay. He says Keith is his man, and that is good enough for Callis, as him and Davis leave, and Jericho shuts the door.

Back to the ring, here is the BRUV!

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

Ospreay gestures up to the box where Don and Kyle are. Hey, Will, you have the Sunset Rider in the ring with you, don’t worry about them, BRUV! Lockup, Ospreay has arm control, but we get quick switches and counters. Both men back up and we reset. Both men want a test of strength, Ospreay with a clean break, but Keith hits a punch to the chest of Will. Will rips off a tiaris and some chops. Keith responds with his own, so Will counters. Keith with a double chop to the throat, shades of Abdullah the Butcher, says Taz Jones. Ospreay isn’t playing and takes down Keith with an arm bar. Back up, Ospreay kicks Keith away and hits a scoop slam. Standing shooting star press nets him a two count. Will wants the Hidden Blade, but Keith goes out of bounds. He isn’t safe, though, as Ospreay hits a crossbody block to the floor. Ospreay misses a springboard attack, and Keith throws Will out of the ring. Keith to the outside, big boot to the face of Ospreay. He throws him back in the ring as we go to PIP Break.

We’re back, as Keith hits a corner exploder suplex. Ospreay back to his feet, he hits the springboard back elbow. Kip-up, Ospreay with right hands to Keith. Springboard elbow strike by Ospreay for a two count. Kawada style kicks by Ospreay. Roundhouse kick by Keith, Ospreay with an enziguri, but Keith his own standing kick. STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE INTO AN OSCUTTER, BUT ONLY A TWO COUNT. Hidden Blade is countered by a knee strike from Keith. EMERALD TIGER DRIVER BY KEITH, TWO COUNT. THIS IS AWESOME chants, as Keith is back to his feet first. Keith is countered with a headbutt. STYLES CLASH BY OSPREAY. HIDDEN BLADE, AND NO BOUNTY FOR YOU, BRYAN KEITH!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 10:50

THOUGHTS: Keith got the chance to shine, and sure, he didn’t get the bounty, but he had a good match, especially since we knew he wasn’t going to win.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, both Ospreay and Fletcher motion to one another. Kyle comes down, Will goes up, and they brawl on the arena steps! AEW Security actually DOES its job this time and escort Fletcher away.

We revisit Grand Slam Australia, where Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s Title for a fourth time. To this past week’s Collision, where Mariah May beat and embarrassed Storm.

Coming up next, the Outrunners will face the Murder Machines for a potential tag team title shot.

Momo Wantanabe video package greets us on the other side of the break.

OCEANSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDE! Mercedes Mone is here, say hello to your C-E-O! Momo chose the wrong woman to challenge. Billie Starkz walks in, Mone wants to know who the hell she is. She lauds here four titles, and Billie says she is missing one, narcissistic bitch. She says you better watch your back, as Momo is here with her bat. Mone turns around, screams, and runs away. Billie says the title would look good on Momo, and she says Bye Bye Mone train!

The Outrunners are here. We see them giving a pep talk to Omaha men’s basketball team. That was hilarious.

The Outrunners vs. The Murder Machines