Join 411’s Live AEW Grand Slam Australia Coverage

Grand Slam promises to deliver BRISCOE after BRISCOE tonight, and Australian born talent will be taking center stage. Buddy Matthews will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title, Toni Storm will look to become a 4-time AEW Women’s Champion when she faces Mariah May, and Harley Cameron will challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title. We also have a pair of tag team matches on tap, as the Dream Team of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will square up with Kyle Fletcher and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, while Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Jay White and Cope (Just Cope) in a Brisbane Brawl match. All of that and, of course, so much more on tap for tonight!

Tonight’s event is on tape delay from the lovely land down under, Brisbane, Australia! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuiness.