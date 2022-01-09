Join 411’s Live Impact Hard to Kill Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Commentary: D’Lo Brown & Tom Hannifan

Tonight’s the night Impact’s been building to for the last few months. The build has been up and down depending who you ask but I don’t think you can question this card. Hard to Kill looks like one of Impact’s more exciting shows from top to bottom in some time. Despite the Impact Knockouts tag team champions being removed from this card it’s still full of intriguing matches & championship bouts.

Matt Cardona and W. Morrisey both look to defeat Moose and become Impact Wrestling champion. Steve Maclin is running out of chances to become X-Division Champion, and Deonna Purrazzo is looking to rain on Mickie James parade. Last night Mickie was announced as a participant in WWE’s Royal Rumble later this month. Yes you read that right, the current Impact Knockouts champion is in line to appear in one of WWE’s big 4 PPV’s but first she has to retain over a very talented challenger in Deonna Purrazzo.

From the pre-show to the main event this card offers a lot of great matchups. We’ve already learned about some commentary changes that have people talking but who knows what other surprises Impact may have up their sleeve tonight. Let’s get to the show

Countdown to Hard to Kill:

Madman Fulton vs. Jake Something

Neither of these guys are necessarily involved in a program but both deserve to be featured so this is a cool match for the preshow. The match opens with Fulton big booting Jake out of the ring and both men are on the apron beating eachother down until Fulton clotheslines Jake into the ring. Jake with a clothesline but Fulton back on the offensive and gets Jake in the corner with some lefts and rights. Fulton lifts Jake onto the top rope and hits an assisted neckbreaker, Fulton covers for a two count. Fulton lifts Jake up and sends him into the corner, dropping to his knees favoring his lower back. Jake to his feet and he exchanges strikes with Fulton before sending him into the apron. Fulton with a HBK esque roll through in the corner. Fulton to the top rope and hits Jake with a crossbody. Fulton covers but again Jake kicks out at two and Fulton is clearly irritated. Tom flexing his impact knowledge on commentary. Jake catches Fulton with double fists to the throat but Fulton hits hiom with a knee. Jake sends Fulton into the corner and we get another corner roll through but Jake hits a springboard clothesline to send Fulton on the outside. Jake takes a moment and then dives onto Fulton on the outside before landing on his feet this dude is good. Jake slides Fulton into the ring and asks “Whats my name!” before spearing Fulton in the corner. Jake with a sit out powerbomb for a two count before Fulton kicks out at the last second. Jake off the ropes looks for a seated clothesline but Fulton catches him by the throat, Fulton KIPS UP and chokeslams Something. Fulton covers but gets a two count and he’s pissed he slams Jake’s head on the mat before hitting another Chokeslam. The crowd starts chanting one more time. Fulton rolls Jake over and lifts him up for a third chokeslam but Jake reverses out and hits Into the void and covers for the three count in 5:27.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid opener that was a tad short to be honest. These two have shown out the last few months and are really two great talent in Impact. I was surprised to see Something get the victory here but both are great.

– Chelsea is backstage with Gia and Matt Cardona and she promises to become the #1 contender for the Impact Knockouts championship. Cardona and Chelsea put over their wedding and Cardona says Hard to Kill is their honeymoon. He promises they will head out with the Big Red X and the Impact World Championship.

Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid

This is Speedball’s debut match and what a way to introduce the audience to one of their more interesting signings in recent memory. Bailey’s a fantastic talent who had a lot of buzz behind him in the past and could very well be a breakout star for Impact in 2022.