Join 411’s Live Impact Under Siege Coverage

Tonight for the first time, IMPACT Wrestling goes Under Siege, featuring a card with forbidden doors swinging open left and right. New Japan’s El Phantasmo challenges IMPACT’s X-Division Champ, Josh Alexander in what should be a great look at the state of the division. IMPACT Tag Champs and New Japan stars, FinJuice team with Eddie Edwards to meet AAA Mega, AEW, and IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Not to mention a high stakes six-way bout to determine the number one contender to Kenny Omega.