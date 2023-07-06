Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

wrestling / News
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, the Motor City Machine Guns are out for revenge when they battle Aldis and Rush, the Good Hands face off against PCO in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, Jonathan Gresham goes one-on-one with Alan Angels, Gisele Shaw looks to bounce back when she locks up with Courtney Rush, Callihan and Swann look to send a message to their opponents as they take to the ring and so much more. So let’s jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
IMPACT Wrestling
Date: July 6th, 2023
Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt
Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs Kazarian
