Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight on IMPACT, the Motor City Machine Guns are out for revenge when they battle Aldis and Rush, the Good Hands face off against PCO in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, Jonathan Gresham goes one-on-one with Alan Angels, Gisele Shaw looks to bounce back when she locks up with Courtney Rush, Callihan and Swann look to send a message to their opponents as they take to the ring and so much more. So let's jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 6th, 2023

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs Kazarian