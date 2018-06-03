Join 411’s LIVE NJPW BOTSJ Night 13 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read my night one review at this link.

– You can read my night two review at this link.

– You can read my night three review at this link.

– You can read my night four review at this link.

– You can read my night five review at this link.

– You can read my night six review at this link.

– You can read my night seven review at this link.

– You can read my night eight review at this link.

– You can read my night nine review at this link.

– You can read my night ten review at this link.

– You can read my night eleven review at this link.

– You can read my night twelve review at this link.

BACK TO LIVE ACTON FINALLY!

Looking forward to the #TripleThreat this week with the return @BartenderDave74 and the first appearance from one of my favourite wrestling reviewers / writers @LarryCsonka411 from @411mania! — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) May 31, 2018

Block A Match: ACH (2-4) vs. Tiger Mask (3-3) : ACH is sporting a Tiger Mask mask to the ring. They lock up and work to the ropes and break. ACH picks up the pace, but gets sent to the floor and pulls Tiger out with him and lays in chops. ACH then ends up chopping the post as Tiger moves and back in they go. Tiger now lays in kicks, and then stomps on the hand of ACH. ACH fires back and misses a second rope splash. More kicks by Tiger follow and he covers for 2. He starts working on the arm, laying in kicks and grounding ACH. ACH hits a desperation lariat for 2. ACH teases a tiger driver, but Tiger fights it off and ACH then lays in chops and hits a top rope frog splash for 2. The tiger driver follows by ACH for 2. ACH now looks for a tiger suplex, Tiger escapes and he hits the tiger driver for 2. They trade chops; Tiger attacks with kicks and takes ACH up top. ACH tries to fight him off, they trade strikes and Tiger hits the butterfly superplex for a good near fall. ACH counters the tiger suplex into a cradle for the win. ACH defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:33 via pin

Block A Match: BUSHI (3-3) vs. Kanemaru (2-4) : BUSHI turns the tables on Kanemaru and attacks him before the bell sends him to the floor and Kanemaru pulls Oka in the way and BUSHI hits him with a suicide dive. He then uses the young boys as weapons to attack BUSHI as they brawl on the floor. BUSHI beats the count and Kanemaru works a camel clutch. He follows with a DDT on the floor. BUSHI again beats the count, and Kanemaru cuts him off and grounds him with a head scissors. BUSHI fights and makes the ropes. BUSHI battles back with the shirt choke and neck breaker. They trade strikes, and BUSHI hits a head scissors. He follows with kicks and a missile dropkick. Kanemaru counters the neck breaker and hits a sloppy counter into a DDT and then a reverse DDT. Kanemaru follows with a clothesline and BUSHI cuts him off with an enziguri and suicide dive. BUSHI rolls him back in and hits the fisherman’s neck breaker for 2. Kanemaru counters the code breaker and we get a ref bump. Whiskey mist is blocked and BUSHI mist him and gets a backslide for 2. BUSHI to the ropes and the MX is blocked by the ref, whiskey mist and deep impact finishes it. Kanemaru defeated BUSHI @ 9:30 via pin

Block B Match: Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4) vs. Chris Sabin (3-3) : They lock up and work into some back and forth and into a stand off. Sabin looks to work the arm; Taguchi tries to counter out and makes it worse. He escapes and picks up the pace, making Sabin run the ropes until Sabin hits a dropkick and then an apron PK. Back in and Sabin hits a high cross for 2. Sabin goes back to the arm, and then into a version of the octopus stretch and a cradle for 2. Sabin follows with a slam and stomps away at Taguchi. Sabin now grounds the action, but Taguchi makes the ropes. Sabin continues to work the arm, keeping Taguchi grounded. Taguchi fights to his feet, but Sabin cuts him off immediately. Sabin avoids an ass attack, but Taguchi gets him on the rebound. He knocks him to the floor and hit the step up high cross to the floor. Back in and Taguchi springboards in, Sabin avoids and to the floor he goes and Taguchi wipes him put with a tope. Back in and Taguchi springboards in with an ass attack and covers for 2. Sabin counters dodon into a cradle for 2. The trade clotheslines and work into a double down. They trade strikes; Sabin hits a knee strike and enziguri, and then a running boot. They work up top, and Sabin hits a RANA and then a missile dropkick. The big lariat follows for a great near fall. Taguchi counters out of the cradle shock into a cradle for 2. Taguchi counters another cradle into one of his own for 2. The ankle lock follows, Sabin counters into a cradle for 2 but Taguchi keeps the hold. Sabin tries to escape, but Taguchi hits dodon for a near fall and right back to the ankle lock. Sabin taps. Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Chris Sabin @ 11:01 via submission

Block B Match: Dragon Lee (3-3) vs. Desperado (2-4) : Lee is all fired up and attacks before the bell and hits a big dive. He hits another and the crowd is lit for this. Lee now lays the boots to him on the floor, and back in, Lee grounds the action. Desperado begs off and dumps Lee to the floor. Lee back in and takes Desperado to the floor and follows. Desperado gets achier and lays him out. Desperado then shoots him into the chairs and attacks with more chair shots. Desperado now starts working over the taped up left knee of Lee, posting him several times. Back in and Desperado takes him up top and tries to rip Lee’s mask off. Desperado pulls him into the tree of WHOA, hits a charge and they trade corner attacks and trade strikes. Lee hits a knee strike but Desperado hits a big lariat. Lee then catches him with a snap German. He fires up with strikes, pummeling Desperado in the corner and follows with the hesitation dropkick. The back breaker follows and he starts ripping at Desperado’s mask. Lee takes him up top and follows. They trade strikes and Lee looks for the double stomp but Desperado suplexes him off. Lee then hits the dropkick and takes him back up top. The double stomp follows as Desperado’s mask comes off due to it being so ripped apart. Desperado counters out and hits a big spinebuster for 2. The stretch muffler follows, but Lee makes the ropes. Desperado hits Guitarra de Angel for 2. Lee fights back and gets a sleeper, and into a suplex. Desperado counters into a cradle and that gets 2. Low blow by Desperado and Desperado cradles Lee for the win. Desperado defeated Dragon Lee @ 12:45 via pin

– Post match, Desperado rips off Lee’s mask.

– The recently married Honma arrives and announces his return will take place on June 23rd!

Block A Match: Will Ospreay (4-2) vs. Flip Gordon (3-3) : They lock up, working to the ropes and we get a clean break. They work into some back and forth and into a stalemate. They pick up the pace; Gordon does his wacky handstand spot and sends Ospreay to the floor. They both tease dives and we end in a stand off. They shake hands and Gordon hits a dropkick. He follows with chops and works over Ospreay in the corner. The PK and standing moonsault gets 2. The suplex follows and that gets 2. Gordon misses the back handspring elbow and Ospreay cuts him off with the corner dropkick. Ospreay lays in uppercuts, and works over Gordon in the corner. Ospreay then follows with chops. Ospreay now grounds things, working some submissions on the arm, bending Gordon in ways he shouldn’t go. Ospreay keeps it grounded, Gordon fades, but then starts firing up and gets to his feet. They work into a fun series of counters until Gordon cuts him off. Gordon takes control and hits a missile dropkick. Ospreay counters out of Samoan pop, but Gordon hits a springboard spear for 2. Ospreay hits an enziguri and 619. He heads up top and Gordon cuts him off with an enziguri, sending Ospreay to the floor. Ospreay flies back in with the springboard forearm for 2. Ospreay fires away with kicks, Gordon calls him on for more, and Ospreay keep slaying in kicks. Gordon wants more, catches the kick but Ospreay drops him with a forearm. Gordon counters storm breaker and hits a knee strike and PELE. Gordon fires up and runs into a Spanish fly! They trade strikes now, dropping the elbow pads, and lighting each other up. Gordon hits Samoan pop and the running shooting star press, but Ospreay cuts him off as he heads up top with Cheeky Nandos. Ospreay pulls him up top and they battle for position, Gordon hits kinder surprise and Ospreay falls to the floor and Gordon wipe shim out with a double springboard dive. Back in and Gordon hits a corkscrew moonsault off the second rope for 2. Gordon hits a spin kick, but Ospreay counters into a cutter. Ospreay fights to his feet, Gordon hits knee strikes and Ospreay counters with a reverse suplex. The Robinson special connects and the Oscutter is cut off with a superkick. Gordon looks to springboard in, he gets cut off and Ospreay hits the draping shooting star press for a great near fall! Ospreay hits a superkick and Essex destroyer, but Gordon kicks out! Ospreay takes Gordon up top, follows him up and Ospreay looks for storm breaker, Gordon fights him off and they trade strikes up top. Ospreay then hits the Oscutter out of mid air and the storm breaker finishes it. Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon @ 19:40 via pin