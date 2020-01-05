Join 411’s LIVE NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (Day Two) Coverage

wrestling / News
NEVER Openweight Trios Gauntlet Match: Champions Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI, & Robbie Eagles vs. EVIL, Shingo, & BUSHI vs. Taichi, Desperado, & Kanemaru vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens: Bullet Club & CHAOS will start us off. Bullet Club attacks and we’re underway. Fale hits the grenade on Robbie for a botched near fall. Robbie counters bad luck fall and HASHI hits a superkick and lariat. Ishii tags in and works over Chase with strikes until Yujiro cuts him off. He then works over HASHI and they triple team Ishii and cover for 2. Robbie cuts off Chase, hits sliced bread and follows with a plancha onto Fale. Chase and Ishii trade as Chase hits a big lariat. The knee strike follows, HASHI in and CHAOS takes over as Ishii hits the brainbuster for the elimination @ 3:40. Suzuki-gun enters the match next, and take control on Ishii as Taichi picks up a near fall. Ishii counters back with a German, but Despy spears him and it breaks down. THETROUSERS ARE OFF and Ishii attacks as they trade and Ishii follows with a lariat for the double down. Robbie & Despy battle, Robbie takes out his knee but Kanemaru and Despy cut him off. Double teams follow, DDT by Kanemaru and that gets 2. HASHI is dumped, and Robbie cradles Kanemaru for the elimination @ 8:35. LIJ is in next and they all brawl, Robbie hits a RANA, follows with chops and BUSHI cuts him off and hits the missile dropkick. LIJ isolates Robbie, EVIL hits a broncobuster and covers for 2. Shingo tags in and delivers big chops. Robbie counters into turbo backpack and tags in HASHI. He runs wild, hits the running blockbuster and follows with the draping dropkick for 2. Shingo fires back, they trade and both men hit lariats for the double down. EVIL & Ishii battle now, trading strikes and Ishii mows him down, it breaks down as CHAOS work triple teams on EVIL. LIJ battles back and BUSHI hits a suicide dive. Ishii counters everything is evil, but EVIL hits the lariat and darkness falls for the elimination @ 16:00, The champions enter last and Yano removes buckle pads and sends EVIL into it and cradles him for 2. LIJ now takes control, sending Yano to he exposed buckle an Shingo hits a su0lex for 2. BUSHI tags in and lays the boots to Yano, chokes him out with his shirt but Yano fights back and tags in Makabe. EVIL in and Makabe runs wild as the northern lights gets 2. BUSHI cuts him off with an enziguri and DDT, Shingo now trades with Makabe, they trade lariats and Makabe finally takes him down. Taguchi tags in, and follows with rolling suplexes on Shingo. Bum a ye is cut of by BUSHI, it breaks down and Makabe hits lariats. Bum a ye connects and Taguchi hits dodon and Shingo kicks out at 2. The ankle lock follows, Shingo fights and escapes. MIST by BUSHI and the pumping bomber follows by Shingo. Made, in, Japan finishes it. LIJ won the titles @ 23:25 via pin
