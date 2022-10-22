Join 411’s Live NXT Halloween Havoc Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Report. The Kickoff Show hosts for tonight are McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and Dave LaGreca. They run down the entire card before heading to a video package for Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller. Backstage, Grayson Waller spins the wheel and finds out that he’ll be facing Apollo Crews in a Casket Match. Next up is a video package for Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp, and then the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.



Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone)



The bell rings, and Lee immediately tosses Hayes to the outside. Wagner works over Frazer and Mensah in the ring, but they fight back with stereo super kicks that sends Wagner to the outside as well. Frazer levels Mensah, heads up top, and dives onto Wagner on the outside. Frazer retrieves a ladder from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Frazer and Mensah level Hayes with the ladder and then do the same to Lee. Hayes slams Frazer into the ladder, but then Frazer props up the ladder in the corner and throws Hayes face-first into it. Frazer sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb, but Mensah pulls him back down to the mat. Mensah climbs the ladder, but Lee pulls him back down to the mat. Hayes folds the ladder and tries to drop it on Lee, but Lee rolls out of the way. Mensah back body drops Hayes onto a ladder as Lee uses a ladder to trap Wagner in the corner. Lee lands a volley of ladder-assisted mounted punches on Wagner, but Wagner fights back and down near decapitates Lee. Wagner power bombs Frazer onto a ladder and then sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Hayes levels Wagner, and then Mensah drives Lee’s face into a ladder. Hayes connects with a super kick to Mensah and then hits a leg drop onto Mensah and a ladder. Hayes goes for a Lionsault onto Frazer on a ladder, but Frazer springs up and delivers a modified springboard Spanish Fly to Hayes onto a ladder. Mensah sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb, but Trick Williams tips the ladder and sends Mensah all the way to the outside. Mensah looks to have jumped off the ladder a bit too early and barely cleared the ring apron on the way down. Mensah heads back into the ring and once again begins to climb, but this time Wagner pulls him back down to the mat. Wanger uses a ladder to knock Mensah off the apron and then tosses it onto Frazer and Lee on the outside. Wagner retrieves a massive ladder from under the ring and damn near accidentally hits a fan in the face. Wagner uses the massive ladder to bridge the ring apron and the barricade, but Frazer flies off the top and hits a frog splash through Wanger and the bridging ladder. Mensah levels Lee on the outside, but then Hayes takes out Mensah, but then Lee flattens Hayes. Lee pulls another massive ladder out from under the ring and props it up against the top rope. Wagner sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Lee charges in to stop him. Wagner guerilla presses Lee and launches him out of the ring and through the announce table. Wagner begins to climb, but Frazer stops him. Wagner tosses Frazer into the barricade, but then Frazer and Mensah double team Wagner. Mensah and Frazer charge into the ring and climbs opposite sides of the ladder. Mensah and Frazer brawl at the top of the ladder, but Mensah shoves Frazer back down to the mat. Hayes uses a second ladder to bridge the ladder and the ropes, and then he pulls Mensah face-first onto the bridging ladder. Hayes begins to climb, but Lee runs up the ladder that is propped up against the top rope on the outside and launches himself into Hayes. Hayes and Lee brawl on top of the bridging ladder in the ring, but then Lee hits Hayes with a Meteora onto the bridging ladder. Lee climbs and finally grabs the championship to win the match.

Match Result: Wes Lee retrieves the championship to win the match.

Match Length: 19:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½

Toxic Attraction arrives at the Haunted House where Alba Fyre challenged Mandy Rose to meet her. They approach the house while getting scared by ghosts and ghouls along the way. The door to the house opens, and Fyre calls out to Rose. Toxic Attraction explores the house, and Rose suggests that they split up to look for Fyre. Jaci Jayne gets attacked by Fyre as Gigi Dolin meets Chucky. Fyre attacks Dolin and traps her in a freezer. Fyre finally finds Rose and goes after her with a baseball bat. Fyre chokes out Rose with the bat and then loads her into the back of a car. Fyre takes out Jayne and Dolin one more time before beginning to drive Rose back to the Performance Center.



Casket Match

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller



Crew and Waller begin brawling as soon as the bell rings. Crews traps Waller in the corner and chops his chest. Waller fights back and goes to work with mounted punches in the middle of the ring. Waller hits a diving elbow drop from the second rope, but Crews regains control with a moonsault off the apron. Crews and Waller brawl toward the stage, and Crews hits a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. The action returns to the ring, but Crews once again launches Waller to the outside. Crews drops kicks Waller onto the announce table, but Waller cheap shots Crews with a pen from the announce table. Waller shoves Crews face-first into the ring post and then brawls with Crews on the apron. Crews takes Waller up top, but Waller puts a thumb in Crews’ eye. Waller shoves Crews off the top, and Crews falls through the lid of the casket. Waller claims that means he won the match, but the referee isn’t so sure. The lights go out, and when they come back on, Crews is standing on the stage. Druids bring another casket to the ring as Crews and Waller brawl at ringside. Crews hits a Samoan Drop on the outside followed by a moonsault off the ring steps. Waller flees into the ring as Crews chases him. Crews clotheslines Waller in the corner and then stomps a mudhole in him. Crews hits a gutbuster and rolls Waller into the casket, but Waller blocks him from closing the lid. Waller slams the lid onto Crews’ back and tosses Crews into the casket, but Crews blocks Waller from closing the lid. Crews and Waller brawl in the casket, but Crews launches Waller to the outside. Crews hits a frog splash off the casket onto Waller on the outside. Crews and Waller climb onto the apron, but Crews eats a stunner from Waller. Waller goes for a Tombstone, but Crews counters into another gutbuster. Crews rolls Waller into the casket, but Waller just manages to blocks the lid from closing. Crews choke slams Waller off the apron and into the casket, and this time Crews is finally able to close the lid to win the match.

Match Result: Apollo Crews wins the match.

Match Length: 12:56

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade is up next.