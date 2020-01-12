Join 411’s Live NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2020 Review

– Tom Phillips & Nigel are on commentary.

Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven : Seven is over big time here. Dennis charges but Seven counters into a powerbomb for 2. He follows with chops and a DDT. Seven delivers strikes, takes him up top and Dennis counters into Splash Mountain. He grounds Seven, and then whips him to the buckles. Knee strikes and a back elbow follow for 2. Dennis lays the boots to him and covers for 2. The suplex follows and again, covers for 2. Seven fires up with chops, and a snapdragon suplex and then a suicide dive. Back in, Seven up top and the senton misses. Dennis misses the boot, Seven hits a back fist but Dennis hits a side effect for 2. Dennis follows with the rolling forearm, but Seven counters into an emerald flowsion variation for 2. Dennis counters the burning hammer, removes the buckle pad and Seven attacks. They work up top and Seven hits the superplex for 2. Dennis counters the Seven star lariat, sends Seven to the exposed buckle. He then hits Splash Mountain over the ropes into some poor lad at ringside. Back in and Dennis covers for 2. The next stop driver finishes it. Eddie Dennis defeated Trent Seven @ 8:00 via pin

NXT UK Women’s Title Match: Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven vs. Toni Storm : Storm attacks, dumps Ray and follows her out and then gets whipped to the barricade. Niven hits a suicide dive and then a cannonball onto Storm. One for Ray follows and she rolls Storm in. Ray cuts her off and slams her to the apron. Storm attacks and Niven wipes them out with a senton and covers for 2. Storm attacks Ray, Niven joins in and they brawl. Niven stops Storm zero with a running cross body. Superkick by Ray, Storm hits a German, and Ray rebounds with a tornado DDT for 2. She chokes out Storm, slaps Niven and follows with strikes. She looks for the Gory bomb, Storm breaks it up and Ray superkicks Niven as Storm hits a German. They work into a triple down, Niven and Storm trade, Ray attacks and gets a chair. She brings it in and chokes out Storm and then Niven. Ray wraps the chair around Storm’s head and Niven makes the save. Storm has the chair, Niven dares her to hit her and she drops it and they attack Ray. Storm hits a suicide dive and Niven hits an apron cannonball. Ray fights back and hits a step up tope onto both opponents. Back in, Ray heads up top and Storm cuts her off. She follows her up and Niven joins them, and powerbombs Storm as ray hits the senton. Niven counters the RANA and powerbombs Ray; the Michinoku driver gets 2. Ray counters and hits the Gory bomb and Storm makes the save. Ray hits a suicide dive and back in, Niven hits a destroyer, but Storm attacks and hits Storm zero on Ray but Niven makes the save. Storm throws a fit, lays in strikes on Niven and Storm zeros Ray onto Niven. Storm hits a pedigree on Niven for 2. Storm up top and the frog splash follows, superkick by Ray and she retains. Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Piper Niven & Toni Storm @ 13:25 via pin