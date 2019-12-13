Join 411’s Live ROH Final Battle 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s ROH Final Battle 2019 Review

Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods : Hendry and Young begin, locking up and working to a stalemate. Hendry works into counters, trips up Young and they work to the ground. Back to the feet and Hendry hits a shoulder tackle, they work into counters and end in a standoff. Woods and Castle tag in, they grapple and work to the mat as they trade pin attempts. They pose and Young tags in as Castle attacks, Hendry in and double teams follow as Hendry hits a suplex for 2. Woods in and Hendry takes over until Young attacks Castle and takes control. Young attacks the back talks shit and Woods tags in and grounds things, covering for 2. The slam follows as Young tags in with the slingshot double stomp. Castle fires back, hits a suplex and Hendry and Woods tag in. Hendry runs wild and slams both at the same time. Castle in and follows with knee strikes, Young cuts him off with the anarchist suplex and Woods cradles Castle for 2. It breaks down as all four are in and Woods suplexes Hendry and the knee strike finishes Castle. Silas Young & Josh Woods Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry @ 9:15 via pin

– The Allure are interviewed about Love’s match with Manic tonight. She’s not afraid of Manic and will prove why she is a 7-time champion.

– Alex Shelley arrives and puts over Baltimore, and puts over the great talent in ROH, and how some come back as teachers. But Colt Cabana doesn’t have a match on the show tonight, and they have never wrestled. He wants a match with him. Colt appreciates him as well, and is coming off of a long NJPW tour and is the NWA National Champion, and would love to be on Final Battle. He would love to face Shelley.

Kenny King vs. Rhett Titus : Titus’ wife and newborn son are at ringside. King and Amy Rose arrive to the ANX theme music. They lockup, working to the ropes and break. Lockup again and they talk shit as King hits a shoulder tackle as they work into counters and end in a stalemate. Test of strength, King works the arm until Titus takes him down. King stuns him off the ropes, hits a clothesline and Titus fires back with chops until King stuns him over the ropes. He talks shit to Mrs. Titus and Titus hits a rough looking dive. They brawl at ringside, belly to belly by Titus and back in, Titus dumps him back to the floor. Titus hugs his son and follows with a suplex on King. King cuts him off with a spinebuster to the apron, and back in, covers for 2. Titus fires back but King suplexes him to the buckles and covers for 2. The camel clutch follows, Titus counters out and follows with strikes, a corner splash and clothesline. The charge is countered, but Titus fires back and King cuts him off with an enziguri. They work up top, Titus shoves him off and the high cross follows for 2. King then counters into a spinebuster for 2. The lethal injection is countered, royal flush by Titus and that gets 2. The running boots follow by Titus and Rose distracts him as King hits a low blow, Royal flush and wins. Kenny King defeated Rhett Titus @ 11:20 via pin

– The Bouncers are interviewed at ringside, and are drinking and having a great time. They are split on the main event, Milonas loves Rush because he drinks with them.