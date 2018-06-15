wrestling / News
Join 411’s LIVE ROH: State of The Art San Antonio Coverage
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
– My preview for the show is at this link.
– The Briscoes are off the show due to travel issues, so the main event will be changed..
Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys: The Boys attack before the bell and dump Taven and then double team Marseglia. They then work over Taven, and run wild, taking them to the floor and hitting suicide dives. Backing and Taven cuts off a boy and Marseglia takes out the other. Marseglia takes a boy under the ring and Marseglia then releases balloons. The boy comes out wearing a bloody raincoat and Marseglia pulls him under the stage. The Kingdom isolates the other boy and double team him and cover for 2. Taven stopped the pin and said not to finish him yet. Taven continues to control, Marseglia in and more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. The Kingdom continues to work quick tags and double teams; the lone boy fights back and gets cut off. Taven hits just the tip and celebrates. Marseglia now misses red rum and the other boy is back and gets the tag. He runs wild on Marseglia, runs Taven into Marseglia and hits sliced bread. Taven cuts him off, but the boys keep fighting and even pick up some near falls. The Kingdom takes control and Taven hits a frog splash for the win. Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia defeated The Boys @ 9:35 via pin
– Post match, Taven lays out a boy with bangarang and proclaims Castle is ducking him because he’s the real world champion. Taven than says they will save the company and will take the Briscoes place in the main event.
Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus: Flip gets “book Flip” chants and they lock up. Flip takes control, grounding the action. This is the first singles match for Titus since November of 2017. Titus misses a leg drop and Flip hits a PK, but misses the standing moonsault. He gets it on the second try and sends Titus to he floor but slips on the step up dive to you fucked up chants, a rare botch for Flip. Flip keeps control until Titus kicks him to the floor. Titus follows and rakes the back of Flip. Back in and Titus hits a running frog splash for 2. Titus looks to ground the action, but Flip battles back with chops but Titus hits a clothesline for 2. He now lays the boots to Flip, and follows with a gut wrench suplex for 2. Flip counters and hits a springboard sling blade. He lays in chops and rights, and then follows with a missile dropkick, Titus to the floor, and Flip now hits the step up dive. Back in and Flip heads up top and leaps over Titus, but Titus cuts him off and then eats a superkick. Flip hits Samoan pop and he running shooting star and moonsault for 2. Flip heads up top and Titus cuts him off, follows him up and Flip fights him off, shoving Titus to the mat. Titus back up top, Flip slides out and hits kinder surprise. That whole thing felt off. Titus now cradles him for 2. Flip hits a knee strike, they trade and Flip hits a superkick. The star spangled stunner finishes it. Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus @ 9:17 via pin