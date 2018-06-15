Join 411’s LIVE ROH: State of The Art San Antonio Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– The Briscoes are off the show due to travel issues, so the main event will be changed..

Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys : The Boys attack before the bell and dump Taven and then double team Marseglia. They then work over Taven, and run wild, taking them to the floor and hitting suicide dives. Backing and Taven cuts off a boy and Marseglia takes out the other. Marseglia takes a boy under the ring and Marseglia then releases balloons. The boy comes out wearing a bloody raincoat and Marseglia pulls him under the stage. The Kingdom isolates the other boy and double team him and cover for 2. Taven stopped the pin and said not to finish him yet. Taven continues to control, Marseglia in and more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. The Kingdom continues to work quick tags and double teams; the lone boy fights back and gets cut off. Taven hits just the tip and celebrates. Marseglia now misses red rum and the other boy is back and gets the tag. He runs wild on Marseglia, runs Taven into Marseglia and hits sliced bread. Taven cuts him off, but the boys keep fighting and even pick up some near falls. The Kingdom takes control and Taven hits a frog splash for the win. Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia defeated The Boys @ 9:35 via pin

– Post match, Taven lays out a boy with bangarang and proclaims Castle is ducking him because he’s the real world champion. Taven than says they will save the company and will take the Briscoes place in the main event.