Join 411’s Live TNA Genesis 2025 Coverage

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of TNA Genesis, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. Let’s see what’s on the agenda tonight shall we? We’ve got Moose defending the X Division title against Ace Austin, the knockouts tag team belts will be up for grabs as well. Josh Alexander is trying to hold onto his spot as one of the premier workers in the company against Mike Santana in an I Quit match, The System is here to make everything worse, the Hardys defend the tag belts against The Rascalz as well. Tessa Blanchard returned to TNA not too long ago and shocked a ton of people in doin so, she’ll take on Jordynne Grace tonight. Masha Slamovich defends the knockouts title against Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, so that’ll probably be pretty crazy. The main event will see Joe Hendry get his second, and possibly last, shot at Nic Nemeth’s TNA world title. Ryan Nemeth has been lurking around that match, and the presence of John Layfield looms large over a chunk of what TNA is doing. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Jake Something defeated Ashante The Adonis

Frankie Kazaria defeated Leon Slater

Match #1 – X Division Title Match: (c) Moose w/ JDC and Alisha Edwards vs. Ace Austin

Quick shotgun dropkick from Austin and he stomps away at Moose in the corner. Some leg kicks from Austin to bring the big man down then Austin low bridges Moose and engages in some acrobatic evasion on the apron before landing a kick. Cannonball senton from Austin drops Moose on the floor. Moose rakes the eyes of Austin to cut him off then launches Austin into a barricade. Moose does that again for good measure then Moose breaks the 10 count then tries to squash him with a splash into the barricade but Austin moves and Moose eats barricade. Still on the floor Austin tries to suplex Moose, that doesn’t work and Moose lands a pump kick but Austin then does hit the floor suplex. Back into the ring JDC gets kicked but Moose then catches Austin on the top rope and chokeslams him onto the apron. Moose tells the ref to start counting and he does but Austin is barely able to beat the count.

Some corner work from Moose then Austin begins unloading with chops in the corner but Moose cuts him off with a uranage. Austin avoids a powerbomb then tries clotheslines but Moose is too big, Austin does catch a kick though and grab a jackknife pin for 2. Boot from Moose but then Austin avoids a Spear and then hits a Russian leg sweep and jumping leg drop. Austin avoids a corner rush and hits a tornado kick then a double stomp to the head which gets a 2 count. Moose counters a Fold then grabs Austin for a Go To Hell, it’s a Sky High if you’ve never seen it, but that only gets a 2 count. They start trading slaps, Austin gets the better of things until Moose lands a headbutt then sends Austin to the apron then Austin hits a springboard hurricanrana.

Moose is on the apron now and Austin with a jumping headscissors that sends Moose to the floor. JDC rams Austin into the ring post behind the refs back then Moose runs around the ring to try and Spear Austin but Austin moves and Moose wipes out JDC then Austin hits him with a Fold on the floor. Back in the ring now but Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers run down so Austin hits a Fosbury Flop onto them. Moose then Spears Austin in the ring but only a near fall. Moose sets for another Spear but Austin counters into a School Boy for 2 then grabs a Victory Roll for another 2 count. Wheel kick from Austin but Moose Spears him in the back, then hits a regular Spear and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose retained the title in 14:53

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent match but Eddie Edwards being around it knocks it down. I kid, sort of, about that. This ultimately felt a bit overbooked in a bad way but Moose and Austin worked the David and Goliath formula well enough.

Post match Steve Maclin and Eric Young run down to chase off Moose and The System, then hit suicide dives onto Myers and Edwards. All four men brawl for a bit. No bell yet so they just engage in violence for a while in the ringside area.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) w/ Alisha Edwards vs. Steve Maclin and Eric Young

We get Maclin and Edwards finally starting things, Maclin hits a uranage backbreaker to Edwards then a Busaiku knee to Myers. Alisha trips up Maclin so Edwards can hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards sets up Maclin to take some cheap shots then lays in chops but those just fire up Maclin and he unloads on Edwards. Myers tags in and hits a Russian leg sweep. Must be nice for Myers to be the better half of a tag team for once. Maclin lands some body blows but runs into a back elbow. Edwards tags back in for some corner clotheslines to 0 reaction. Maclin hits a suplex, Edwards tags out and Myers looks to keep Maclin isolated with a suplex. Edwards back in and stomps at Maclin. Facebuster from Maclin then we get double clotheslines and both men are down. Both men tag out and Young gets to be a house on fire for a bit. Dropkick to Myers then Young clotheslines Edwards on the apron before shoving Myers from the top rope and following with an elbow drop for a 2 count.

Myers hits an enziguri to Young then cheap shots Maclin before he and Edwards hit a double team slam for a 2 count. Edwards stops a Piledriver from Young, Maclin tags in then and Alisha blocks him hitting Myers in a tree of woe. Alisha slaps Maclin to set up a Myers Spear, lots of Spears around here, but only a 2 count. Edwards sets Maclin for the Backpack Stunner but Young saves Maclin and hits a neckbreaker to Edwards then dives onto him on the outside. Maclin with the KIA to Myers and that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eric Young and Steve Maclin won in 7:31

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match but nothing really memorable, Young and Maclin make a decent team while Edwards is at the same spot he’s been in for about 12 years now.

Match #3 – Knockout’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Spitfire (Jodi Threat and Dani Luna) vs. By Elegance (Ash and Heather) w/ Random Goon

Luna with a flurry of offense to Ash to start, Jodi then tags in and Ash takes some double team moves. Luna tags back in and they try a double suplex but Ash slips free and tags in Heather but Heather then takes a delayed vertical suplex. Heather rolls to the floor trying to powder, the ref is distracted by the Goon then Ash kicks a diving Luna to let the heels take over. Back in the ring Heather with some kicks then a dropkick after Ash tripped her up. With Luna hanging off the apron they hit a double stomp and slightly modified DDT. Ash tags in now and tries a cover for a 2 count. A few more covers from Ash but she can’t find a pin so instead just does a cartwheel and taunts. Heather tags back in and Luna takes a handspring back elbow then low dropkick in the corner. Some hair pulling from Heather then Ash tags back in and stomps away on Luna in the corner.

Luna fights back then hits the ropes and lands a Sick Kick to put Ash down. Both women tag out and Jodi gets to run wild with clotheslines then a Northern Lights suplex for Ash and fall away slam for Heather. Corner clotheslines from Jodi to Heather followed by a Michinoku Driver and Ash has to break things up with a Meteora. Luna and Ash start brawling on the floor but Ash lands a hard right hand. Ash with a knee to Jodi then tags in and hits a Backstabber then holds Jodi for a Heather double stomp all of which gets a near fall. Accidental collision between Ash and Heather then Jodi chops away at both of them. Luna with a blind tag, Jodi with a dive onto both Ash and Heather. Luna grabs Ash and hits a nasty looking German suplex, then another one. Heather dives onto Luna then Jodi throws her out of the ring. Ash gets launched into the middle rope then Jodi misses a double knee strike but Luna boots Ash then hits a second rope German suplex. Pressure Drop connects and that’ll do it but I think Jodi got the pin and she wasn’t the legal woman.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Spitfire retained the titles in 9:31

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little sprint there, Spitfire work well in higher paced affairs and credit to Ash and Heather for easily holding their own.

We get a recap of Frankie Kazarian getting a dirty win over Leon Slater. Frankie talks in the back, he’s a gift to wrestling and while Edwards might be the future he’s the right now. He knows everything about Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry and knows they’ll tear each other apart, at which point he has to decide if he’ll cash in his trophy and call his shot.

Match #4: Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

Wild brawl to start, Grace unloads with corner work then tosses Tessa around for a bit before throwing her out of the ring. Suicide dive from Grace then a Jackhammer on the floor. Grace picks up Tess and walks up the steps but Tessa elbows free and slams Grace down onto the steps. Tessa tries a hurricanrana but Grace holds on and swings her into the barricade but Tessa then lands a double stomp from the apron when Grace tried to extend that sequence. Some more stomps from Tessa then she slams Grace face first into the apron with her leg. Tessa rams Grace into the ring steps. Back into the ring now Tessa gets a 2 count. Tessa rakes the eyes of Grace along the ropes then hangs her on the middle rope and kicks her in the face then follows with a slingshot splash for a 2 count. Dragon Sleeper from Tessa now, but Grace fights free with a snapmare and her own Dragon Sleeper, they repeat that spot then Tessa lands a reverse DDT for a 2 count. Corner work from Tessa but Grace elbows free then sets Tessa on the top rope. They fight up there for a bit but it’s Tessa who slips free and kicks Grace down into the middle rope but Grace fights from an awkward position and rams Tessa into the top buckle. Ultimately Tessa sets up a second rope Codebreaker for a near fall.

Tessa heads up top but Grace slaps her silly then climbs up with her and rams her head a few times before hitting an avalanche fall away slam and both women are down. They start trading elbows on their knees as they work to their feet, Grace gets the better of things for a while then Tessa eats a scoop slam. Another scoop slam from Grace then she throws Tessa into the corner and follows with a package powerbomb for a near fall. Nice flurry from Grace there. Tessa fights off a Juggernaut Driver but Grace gets a full nelson, Tessa breaks free and hits a Tiger Canadian Destroyer for her own near fall. That move is a nice idea but it’s very difficult to execute properly, that one left a little to be desired. Grace avoids the Buzzsaw DDT then hits a spinebuster for another 2 count. Tessa with some elbows from her back then Grace smacks her and stands holding Tessa but Tessa slips free and hits a jumping neckbreaker for another 2 count.

Grace flips to the apron and lands an elbow but Tessa knees her to the floor then follows with a corkscrew plancha. They head to the stairs again, Tessa sets for a piledriver but Grace counters into a rolling Death Valley Driver to the floor. That looked really nice. Back into the ring now Grace gets a 2 count. Some knees from Grace as she tries the Juggernaut Driver but Tessa avoids it and they wind up fighting on the top rope again. Tessa hits a Crucifix Driver from the middle rope but again can’t find a 3 count. Some punches from Tessa then she fails to tie up the legs and ultimately grabs an Octopus Stretch with some finger manipulation because she’s mean. Grace powers out though and hits a rebound slam then Regal Plex for a near fall.

Now Grace tries a Vertebreaker but Tessa flips free and lands kicks but runs into a spinning back fist only for Tessa to come off the ropes and hit a Cutter for another 2 count. Tessa heads up top to try and set up Magnum, but Grace avoids it and backs Tessa into the corner then is able to try an inverted Alabama Slam which connects but Grace still can’t find a 3 count. School Boy from Tessa gets 2, Grace then runs into a back elbow and Tessa yanks off a turnbuckle pad, sort of. Grace sets Tessa up top and tries a Muscle Buster but Tessa slips free and DDTs Grace into the exposed lower buckle and Grace has to grab the bottom rope to avoid being pinned. Tessa removes the middle buckle pad and bulldogs Grace into it then follows with Magnum to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tessa Blanchard won in 20:15

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: A tad overwrought down the stretch but good grief those two put on a hard hitting brawl. I know why Tessa’s career took the turn it did and please don’t take the following as some advocacy for her behavior, but man that woman can flat out wrestle. Grace is still quite good as well and I don’t mean to downplay her in the least when I mention that Tessa really shone here in her return match.

Match #5 – I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

