Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, here with you as Himanshu deals with some technical issues again tonight.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of Santana’s gauntlet match with the Northern Armory and assault after the match from last week, Jordynne Grace calling out Tessa Blanchard and their brawl, and the tag team match pitting Rhino and Joe Hendry against The Nemeth Brothers.

* We start off with Frankie Kazarian coming down to the ring with his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, then over to join commentary before getting to our first match.

Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven

Circle and lockup to start, Trent with a wristlock that Slater flips through and hits a dropkick. Slater charges in for a splash to Seven in the corner, Seven sends Slater across the ring but Slater escapes and hits an enzuigiri. Seven goes to the outside and Slater takes aim — Seven on the apron and Slater kicks him down, then dives but Seven moves and hits a snap German suplex.

Seven back in the ring and awaits the countout win. The ref counts and gets to eight — Slater crawls and slides in at the last instant! Seven stands over Slater and picks him up — suplex countered into an inside cradle from Slater for two and another rollup for two! Backslide blocked by Seven, Slater into the ropes for a big kick to the head. Cover by Slater gets two.

Slater is psyching up and he takes aim at Seven — charging kick to the head in the corner. He puts Seven on top and chops him, then climps up for a superplex — Seven counters with a slam! Cover gets a nearfall, but Slater kicks out!

Slater kicks at Seven from the mat and Seven kicks back. They trade kicks on their backs and Seven is up to pound on Slater. He takes aim and Slater gets a shot, but Seven with a short-arm clothesline and piledriver for thr–NO! Two-count! Seven sets SLater up for the Birminghammer but Slater lands on his feet. Backslide for two, Seven with the Birminghammer — Slater kicks out again!

Seven steps on Slater’s hand and chops at his chest. He taunts Slater, who gets his hand free and chops back — but Seven snaps at his fingers! Seven charges — Slater gets a big kick! Seven escapes to the outside and Slater is feeling himself. He goes to the apron but Seven with a cheap shot. He sets Slater up for an X-Plex but Slater counters into a DDT!

Slater backs up and gets to his feet — he goes to charge and DIVES onto Seven on the ringside floor! Seven rolled in, Slater goes up top — Swanton 450 for the pin!

Winner: Leon Slater

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Damn good match to start us off that put Slater over like an absolute star. Great work to open the show and a big boost to our victor.

Seven gives Slater a sign of respect and leaves — and Slater turns around to see Kazarian right there! Kaz backs away and tries to talk to a suspicious Slater.

* We get a video of Joe Hendry talking about his upbringing and his training in wrestling. It’s a light, uplifting video until it gets exciting and Hendry talks about how he gets back up after being knocked down but he doesn’t have unlimited tries and how if he fails to do this, he might have to go back to being the comedy guy. His fear was that after he lost out BFG, he could have fallen back. So when he became the #1 contender again, he knew this is do or die. The fans believe in him and it’s his chance to show them that he can do it. He says Genesis is his chance to become TNA World Champion and grab the reigns of the business and become the star the fans knew he could.

* George Iceman comes out and says it’s time to turn frowns upside down and time for a pre-launch Championship Celebration. He says what we’re about to see is historic, magnificent and unbelievable — the future TNA Knockouts Champions. He welcomes Ash and Heather By Elegance.

George says to show some respect for the future champions and says they’ve been working very hard and he showed no expense. They’ve been shining bright like a diamond but could shine brighter with gold and they are already the new champions in his opinion. He unveils a cutout of Ash with the title around her waist and Ash is excited. He says he hasn’t forgotten Heather and unveils one of her as well.

Ash says she feels so honored to be — the crowd boos, but she repeats she feels so honored to be the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions. She wants to thank some little people like her makeup artist and hair stylist, her nail tech, the guy who did her vaneers, their private Starbucks barista, and one of the most important people here — George.

George says he appreciates it and hands the mic to Heather so she can let the audience know how much she appreciates it. Heather tells the audience to shush their boos and wants to say she can’t believe this. It’s all thanks to Ash and the Elegance brand, she’s now one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions!

And of course here come Spitfire. They ask what’s happening here: are they celebrating the result of a match that hasn’t happened? It’s not Elegance, it’s just delusion. XXX says they love to talk about class, but all they see are wannabe Barbie dolls that can’t keep up. They think they’re going to walk out with the titles? Not a chance.

Ash says they don’t deserve the titles and belong on the clearance rack. Ash is pissed that Spitfire don’t think it’s funny and it becomes a brawl, with Spitfire sending Elegance out of the ring. They then grab the Heather cutout and destroy it, and then tease destroying the Ash one. Ash begs but to no avail — they hit their finisher on it and tear the head off.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Sami Callihan and PCO. She asks them about their match tonight against The Hardys and what their strategy is. PCO says…uh, something. Sami asks if Gia got that and says he has a PhD in monster. It means that tonight, two monsters go up against one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. He says tonight there will be chaos and unpredictability. Tonight PCO and Sami Callihan are going to Genesis. PCO makes a sound and Sami says that means Gia did a great job.