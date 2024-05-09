Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, taking over as Himanshu is having some issues today. There’s a lot to cover and you all know what’s going on tonight, so let’s get to it.

* We kick off with a recap of the events from Under Siege with The System winning big, Mustafa Ali retaining the X-Division Title and more.

* We kick off with The System’s Championship Celebration, complete with cheerleaders. They come out in snazzy outfits and their titles, and Myers gets on the mic to say to feast your eyes on the greatest faction in TNA history with each and every member a champion. But we shouldn’t be surprised because they’ve been winning their whole careers. He says The System runs on gold and is an absolute dynasty.

Moose says he’s played on a lot of teams, and they are the greatest team of all time. They’re not the ’96 Bulls, they’re greater then them and you can ask Nic Nemeth and Matt Hardy. They ran them off the court just like they were Croatia vs. the Dream Team.

Eddie says they walked into Under Siege as champions, but Alisha finally realized her potential and became a world champion. Even in one of the most celebrated divisions in the industry, she stands above them all. And you may be looking at the greatest TNA Knockout of all time.

Alisha says Eddie is the sweetest and she made a video for them. The video plays celebrating The System, with the group watching and smiling — and it turns into Broken Matt’s theme! Matt is out here in and he comes to the ring!

Matt says congratulations; they won the battle at Under Siege but the war is far from over. He says nothing will stop him from getting the Championship of the World and he now understands the System better and what he must do to make them OBSOLETE! So what he can tell Moose is, this is not over. It’s not the end, merely the beginning. And Moose has had a number of accolades in life, but he’d love to see the Super Bowl ring.

Alisha says no one can understand Matt’s accent, and Matt says “Silence, Snow Witch!” She had better be careful not to get on Queen Rebecca’s radar. Moose says there’s four of them but one of him. Matt says he doesn’t like their odds and it becomes a brawl, with the group overpowering him. They beat him in the corner and wrap the chair around his head — and Ryan Nemeth is here! He attacks with a kendo stick and they toss The System from the ring. Everyone says Delete, even the cheerleaders!

* We get a recap of the end of the X-Division Title, with Mustafa Ali beating Ace Austin. Gia Miller asks ABC about their match tonight against Speedball Mountain with the winning team facing each other to get Ali’s next title defense. Ace denies there will be any tension between them, and Bey says that there’s no resentment between them. They’re on the same book and put their Tag Team Title rematch on the backburner so Ace could win the Title Shot. Ace says he’d be champion if someone was watching his back at Under Siege and Bey asks what he’s saying. Ace says Santino is giving them another chance at the title and they want it, so they’ll operate like the two-time Tag Team Champions they are and they’ll worry about what happens after that next.