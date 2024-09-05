Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I apologize for the delay here. Himanshu is having some technical issues and thus I’m here to cover the show. There’s a lot to cover and you all know what’s going on tonight, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a recap of the events of TNA Emergence.

* The System have arrived to kick off the show! They come out to the ring, Alisha in a bedazzled neck brace, and prepare to speak. Alisha asks if we want to know something and says The System was dominant at Emergence and they have something to say. Eddie gets the mic and says the fans won’t ruin their night and that everyone’s been wishing, hoping and praying for a System failure. But the fact is, The System does not fail. All it needed was a nice little reboot, and now that that’s been accomplished and done, it’s time for them to get back their championship gold.

Myers says guess what? As former Tag Team Champions, Eddie and he get contractually-obligated rematches and are using it at Victory Road. JDC tells the fans to shut up and Moose says he has something important to say. He calls out Nic Nemeth and says in two weeks, he gets to face the guy he’s never beaten, and beat him for the title. And like a British lad once said, at Victory Road, he’s got bad news for him. Because he’s looking at the four-time TNA World Champion.

But before Victory Road, he has something more important to talk about: JDC. Everyone wants to know his relationship with The System, and tonight he has a big night. Because if they win the tag match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, he’s officially a member of The System. But if they lose, he’s out and everyone in the building knows what The System does to outsiders.

Alisha says everyone is asking for their rematches, and she’s wicked smart and knows her rights as a champion. She doesn’t need to defend her title more than once in 30 days and is under concussion protocol, so she can find a suitable replacement if her neurologist doesn’t clear here.

HERE COMES SPITFIRE! Luna and Threat come to the ramp and Luna says it was unfortunate what happened, but Alisha’s team lost. Alisha says she and Masha beat them twice, so they can go back to the dive bar they crawled out of. Luna says they’ve cheated to win, and Threat says they talked to Santino and have another shot at Victory Road in a Do or Die match. If they get beat, they break up as a team. Alisha says they’re on.

* Gia welcomes Eric Young and asks how he’s feeling after his loss to Maclin at Emergence. EY says Maclin got one over on him, but this is what he knows: they came to the line, threw down and he won, but Maclin has his respect and he has Maclin’s back. She asks about his match with Jake Something tonight and EY acknowledges they have history and he’s going to do what he’s always done: rep the company and be him.