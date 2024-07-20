Join 411’s Live TNA Slammiversary 2024 Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for TNA Wrestling’s latest Slammiversary, live from Montreal. Any wrestling stuff ever happen there? Not sure. Anywho, it’s kind of amazing to me that in all of my years doing live coverage and reviewing shows here on 411, I’ve never done a Slammiversary. How did that slip through the cracks? That changes tonight, as I join you for all kinds of fun & exciting things. TNA is on quite the hot streak right now, including selling out the Verdun Auditorium for tonight’s proceedings. What will happen tonight? Let’s find out together!

Before we do that, we have a Countdown to Slammiversary to cover. The biggest crowd for this promotion in over a decade! Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwold are our hosts.

Xia Brookside vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache: We have a second generation star, two former Knockouts Champions & a Mexican legend. Should be good! TNA chant to start things! Shaw & Brookside hit superkicks early and seem to agree to form a team. They team up on Apache until Steelz intervenes and kicks people down. Big knee to Xia gets two. Faby back in the mix, she takes Steelz down. Faby goes for the surfboard, always a crowd favorite. Shaw breaks that up with a kick to Apache. Shaw with Shock & Awe on Apache for two. Faby goes to work on Xia, gets a big boot on her. Steelz with a Codebreaker to Apache, then a dive to her on the floor. Shaw takes them out with a dive, then Xia does the same! Shaw drops Steelz & Brookside in a Cradleshock, but Apache breaks up the count! Shaw reverses an Apache rana with a powerbomb, gets two. Shaw & Brookside in the ring now…Shaw hits the big knee! Steelz breaks up the count, tosses Shaw outside and covers for three!

Winner: Tasha Steelz (6:36 via pinfall)

Kushida vs. Rich Swann: Kushida rocking that Hakushi body paint that apparently happened to him after getting misted by Jonathan Gresham. Gresham was supposed to be the opponent, he couldn’t be here so it’s Rich Swann instead. Some flippy moves exchanged before Swann takes the heel advantage. Swann with a rough kick to Kushida, then a sleeper. Kushida meditates his way out of the sleeper, then kicks Swann in the face. Swann with some thumbs to the eyes and a kick in the corner. Kushida with a dragon screw. Handspring back elbow for Kushida, but Swann fights back, hits the reverse rana. Lethal Injection gets two for Swann. Tanaka punch knocks Swann silly, Kushida misses the moonsault. Swann with a kick that gets a two count. Kushida joins Swann up top, locks in the Hoverboard Lock and suplexes Swann over! Keeps the Lock and Swann taps.

Winner: Kushida (6:45 via submission)

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat): Jody & Masha start. After they work neutral, they tag in their partners. Dani seems to have an advantage on Alisha. Dani slams her down. Tag to Jody, they hit some double teams. Slamovich breaks up the double slam attempt, the referee seems way too distracted by the babyface corner and that leads to the Malisha taking advantage. Dani Luna getting worked over by Slamovich. She takes her opponents down with a dropkick and tags in Jody. Jody works over both opponents. She suplexes Alisha on top of Masha for two. Hart Attack to Masha gets two! Masha hits the Snow Plow on Threat, throws Alisha on top and that only gets two! Belts in the ring! Threat introduced to the belt in the middle corner. The Malisha hit the top rope Steiner bulldog and get the three count.

Winners: The Malisha (8:45 via pinfall)

Santino Marrella is here! The fans couldn’t be happier! He runs through the typical babyface material then introduces our next pre-show match.

Eric Young vs. Hammerstone: Holy hell, Hammerstone looks bigger than any time I’ve ever seen him. He boots EY down. Young hits a dropkick for one. Hammerstone tosses Young to the floor without much effort. Missile dropkick gets two. Hammerstone works EY over. Suplex into a clothesline in the corner. EY does the Flair Flip and takes advantage. He slams Hammerstone, goes up top for the elbow but Hammerstone stops him. EY with some biting, hits the elbow drop for two. Gorilla press drop, somehow EY gets a rollup and a victory!

Winner: Eric Young (5:24 via pinfall)

“Broken” Matt Hardy vs. JDC: JDC decided to destroy Matt’s brother & wife a few days before this match. We assume it’s because they couldn’t make it through the border. Matt & Johnny attack each other before the bell. JDC avoids Matt as much as he can and wears the American flag like he’s a political candidate. Curtis keeps biting away. Dango with a body scissors to wear Matt down. Matt evades a legdrop on the apron. Some head bangs to the apron, a vertical suplex, and an elbow from the second rope! Side Effect gets two! Falcon Arrow by JDC, but Matt meets him in the corner. Twist of Fate off the middle turnbuckle gets three!

Winner: Matt Hardy (4:31 via pinfall)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey): The System out here in American colors like they’re working Mexico. ABC wearing the pink & black. Austin stomps a mudhole in Myers. ABC with some double teams, a Hart Attack gets two. Chris Bey eats some double teams for two. Alisha works Bey over on the ring ropes to get the fans more mad at these guys. Austin tags in and the System gets dumped outside. Bey takes out both Systemers on the floor. Edwards blocks Austin on a springboard attempt. That feud may never end. Edwards eventually takes Austin over in the ring, then tags Myers back in. Austin gets decapitated on the bottom rope. Alisha loves putting her hands on Ace is all I’m saying. Ace fights out of a chinlock, but can’t get the tag when the official sees it. So annoying. Myers with a modified Cobra Clutch. Austin fights out, but Myers hits a back suplex. Austin blocks a move in the corner and hits a kick to Myers. Edwards & Bey tag in, Bey takes Edwards & Myers down with chops. Alisha blocks Bey from doing what he wanted to do. Bey cuts Edwards down on the apron, Austin hits Soar to Glory! A frog splash on Edwards in the ring gets two! Bey gets taken out by a spear that gets two. ABC hits a Magik Killa for two! Alisha gets knocked out by some nonsense. The 1…the 2…the 3…leads to new tag team champions!

Winners: ABC (16:42 via pinfall)