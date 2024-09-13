Join 411’s Live TNA Victory Road 2024 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, time for TNA Victory Road. I’m Robert Winfree covering this event, Jeremy has Smackdown covered tonight while I’ve got this one. Let’s see what’s on the agenda for tonight. Nic Nemeth defends the TNA title against Moose, Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo for the knockouts title, Ace Austin and Chris Bey defend the tag team belts against Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, The Hardys are in action, Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander is a thing, and of course an X Division title match with Zach Wentz and Mike Bailey. That’s not all of it of course but it’s a decent chunk of what’s coming up. All in all it’s a solid enough card on paper, so let’s get to the action and see what shakes out.

Preshow results:

Kushida defeated Leon Slater

Jake Something and Hammerstone defeated Eric Young and Steve Maclin

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro)

Jeff and KC start us off, KC grabs a side headlock but can’t knock over Jeff. KC tries again but again can’t budge Jeff, KC then with some taunting before Jeff kicks him and hits a jawbreaker series to stand tall and do his own taunting. Matt tags in and KC takes the Poetry in Motion then a spinning slam from Matt for a 2 count. Some arm work from Matt now, KC fights back with some strikes but Matt turns that around and bounces him around the corner for a bit. Matt to the second rope and hits an elbow. AJ with a cheap shot to Matt that allows KC to try his hand at things but Matt throws KC at AJ, AJ catches KC then Matt dives onto both of them. They head back into the ring and KC with a drop toe hold into the ropes then a dropkick to Matt. AJ tags in and they work to isolate Matt, AJ tries a boot but can’t get his leg up high enough so Matt has to take a slightly awkward bump there. KC tags in and lands a knee strike which gets a 2 count. AJ back in and hits a corner avalanche then a side slam for another 2 count. AJ up top for a Swanton Bomb but misses and eats canvas to put both men down.

KC tags in as does Jeff and Jeff gets to run wild with his usual spots all of which gets a 2 count. Side Russian leg sweep from Jeff but as he wants the Twist of Fate AJ comes in to hit the Worlds Strongest Slam, then he climbs to the second rope to mock Matt but Matt is here to cut him off. Matt and Jeff climb up top with AJ, and a double superplex connects but here’s KC with a Frog Splash to Jeff and Matt has to break up the pin. AJ blocks a Twist of Fate from Matt then sets for a double chokeslam but Matt and Jeff fight free and hit a double DDT then eject AJ. Twist of Hate from Jeff then a neckbreaker from Matt, nice tandem move, Matt then with the Twist of Fate to set up the Swanton Bomb from Jeff and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hardys won in 9:39

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable enough match, AJ and KC have decent chemistry as obnoxious douchebags and the Hardy’s might generally be coasting here but it’s important to know when that’s appropriate.

Match #2 – X-Division Title Match: (c) Zach Wentz vs. Mike Bailey

They tie up and Bailey with some quick wrestling into a crucifix for a pin attempt. Wentz takes a second to recover after that, but Bailey is still out wrestling Wentz early and Wentz again takes a moment to try and get his head in the game. Some rope running now then Bailey lands a high kick and once again Wentz nearly loses his composure. Wentz demands to be hit now and Bailey obliges with a right hand. Double leg from Wentz now and he unloads punches from mount the grabs an armbar but Bailey rolls him up for 2, Bailey then misses a kick and Wentz hits a superkick that sends Bailey out of the ring. Suicide dive from Wentz connects, he sends Bailey into the ring then snaps Bailey’s arm over the top rope. Bailey fights back with a pump kick to send Wentz out of the ring then he follows with a triangle moonsault to the floor. Back into the ring again and Bailey hangs up Wentz on the top rope, kicks him, then climbs up top for a flying double knee strike to the back of Wentz. Some leg attacks from Bailey now into a modified kneebar, Wentz has really fight for it but does eventually get to the ropes to break the hold.

Manhattan Drop from Wentz but he misses a kick and then they trade roll ups for a bit then Bailey with a flurry of kicks punctuated with an enziguri. Back kick from Bailey then an ax kick and high kick. Wentz with a low Flapjack then a German suplex to take over. Knee from Wentz then a punt kick and they both wind up missing standing Shooting Star Presses, that’s followed by a double head kick and both men are down. Both men slowly pull themselves up and start trading strikes on the way up, Bailey with some elbows then Wentz wants to be hit again, this time Bailey demands to be hit instead and they trade rights. They spend some time smacking each other then Wentz with a crossbody that sends both men over the top rope and to the floor. After a bit of fighting over getting back into the ring Bailey lands a kick and gets into the ring. Wentz is hanging out on the apron and Bailey misses a kick, Wentz to the floor then Bailey with a lovely springboard moonsault to the floor onto Wentz. Back in the ring Bailey misses the Ultimo Weapon and they both do some acrobatics then Wentz. Bailey avoids a UFO Cutter but gets stomped on the apron and Wentz then follows with a punt kick. Wentz with a dive onto Bailey on the floor.

They head back into the ring, Wentz gets stuck on the apron though and Bailey sweeps his legs out then with a standing moonsault double knee strike. Wentz is on the floor now and Bailey lets the count go a bit high before he goes after Wentz to avoid the count out. Wentz is waiting for Bailey though and hits a snapmare driver on the floor, then he demands the ref start counting out Bailey. Bailey struggles but does get into the ring just before the 10 count only to get stomped by Wentz. Wentz up top but Bailey blocks a Swanton Bomb with the knees then lands a kick and another moonsault double knee to the chest. Thrust kick from Bailey that’ll get a near fall. Bailey wants the Flamingo Driver but Wentz fights that off and grabs a hanging Sleeper. They fight on the ropes for a bit now, Wentz hitting an avalanche Cutter for a near fall of his own.

Bailey blocks a knee strike but Wentz punches him into a corner then lands a knee strike. Up top again, but Bailey slides free and hits a powerbomb. Bailey up top, Shooting Star Press but again just a near fall. Thrust kick from Bailey then a tornado kick, Bailey misses Ultimo Weapon then Wentz with a Magistral cradle for 2 then a flipping DDT. Poisoned Rana from Bailey but when he tries another tornado kick Wentz hits a knee strike then another snapmare driver only for a near fall. Wentz is losing his mind, lands a superkick but a UFO cutter is countered into a backstabber, Flamingo Driver from Bailey and he gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mike Bailey won the title in 17:42

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: These two sprinted for almost that whole match and I give them credit for that. Wentz sprinkled in some good character work as well with Bailey winning largely because he was more focused and found the right counter at the right moment.

The System talk in the back, Moose looks utterly disinterested in all of this and I don’t think he was supposed to come off like that.

After the entrances for Matt Cardon and Steph De Lander vs. Rhino and PCO Steph De Lander gets a mic and wants to talk. She says her career has been a dream at times, and she’s proud to be in TNA. Proud to be in the ring with her heroes, and in front of this sold out crowd. She thanks the fans for being on this journey with her. This stuff with PCO and Matt needs to get sorted, and it’s hurting her. But it’s not the only thing hurting, she needs neck surgery and has been putting it off for a while because she didn’t want to let anyone down. That brings the “what” chants as she tells Matt that despite him being a jerk recently they’re still good friends. She thanks Matt for taking her from her lowest point to her highest. She thanks her husband, PCO, and never expected to find love in TNA but is glad she did. This whole thing needs to end, and she asks Matt and PCO to figure this out without her. She isn’t retiring, she’s not done with wrestling and promises she has more to give. This isn’t goodbye, it’s just until next time. Steph hugs PCO then Rhino holds open the ropes for her. PCO walks Steph to the back, then Matt kicks Rhino in the groin. Radio Silence to Rhino and Matt stands tall. Well, guess that means no match.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Rhino and PCO vs. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: