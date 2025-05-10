Join 411’s Live WWE Backlash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Backlash 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Louis, Missouri. Jackie Redmond, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg welcome us to the Countdown Show with a discussion of John Cena vs. Randy Orton before moving on to break down the entire card. We head to highlights of Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest from Backlash 2023 followed by a video package for Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package for Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta followed by highlights of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles from Backlash France. We head to a video package on the history of St. Louis sports and St. Louis wrestling before moving on to a discussion of Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch. The Countdown Show wraps up with one final discussion of John Cena vs. Randy Orton.



Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship

Jacob Fatu (Champion) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre



The bell rings, and Knights squares off with Fatu as Priest goes after McIntyre. Priest and McIntyre spill to the outside as Fatu misses a splash in the corner. Knight connects with a slingshot shoulder block to Fatu and follows up with a DDT to Priest. Fatu gets back to his feet and works over Knight in the corner. Knight and Priest double team Fatu and post him in the corner. McIntyre delivers a belly-to-belly suplex to Knight and then a neck breaker to Priest. Priest connects with a roundhouse kick to Fatu from the apron and then levels him with a running clothesline. Priest hits McIntyre and Knight with running back elbow shots in the corners and then clotheslines McIntyre to the outside. Priest heads to the outside but gets leveled by Fatu. Fatu and McIntyre stare at each other and both climb back into the ring. Fatu and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Fatu drops McIntyre with a shoulder block and a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu heads up top, but McIntyre rakes the eyes and sets up for a superplex. Knight ties up McIntyre in the tree of woe and heads up top with Fatu. Fatu knocks Knight back down to the mat, but McIntyre pulls himself up and superplexes Fatu onto Knight. All four men trade finishers, and Priest ends up covering Knight, but McIntyre breaks up the pin. McIntyre hits Fatu with the Future Shock DDT and then hits Knight with a Future Shock DDT as well. McIntyre hits Knight with the Claymore, but Priest pulls the referee out of the ring to break the count. Priest pulls McIntyre out of the ring, and they tumble into the timekeeper’s area. Back in the ring, Fatu head butts Knight and heads up top. Fatu misses a moonsault, but Knight connects with an elbow drop from the top. Knight hits a second diving elbow drop but only gets a two count. McIntyre and Priest brawl into the crowd and end up in an equipment area. They brawl on top of a large equipment case, and Priest hits South of Heaven off the equipment case and through two tables. Fatu and Knight brawl at ringside, and Knight slams Fatu’s head into the announce table. Knight puts Fatu on the announce table and heads up top. Knight sets up for a diving elbow drop through the announce table, but Solo Sikoa arrives at ringside and pulls Fatu off the table. Knight goes after Sikoa, but JEFF COBB comes out of nowhere and beats Knight down to the arena floor. Fatu rolls Knight back into the ring and hits the moonsault for the three count.

Match Result: Jacob Fatu defeats LA Knight with a moonsault.

Match Length: 18:14

Slimmer’s Rating: ****