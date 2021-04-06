Join 411’s Live WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to 411’s live coverage of the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. If I am remembering correctly I have had the honor of doing the live coverage of this event since WrestleMania XXX. This year is obviously different with 2 classes going in and both already being taped. In years past this event would last 4-5 hours and it seems we may be in for a shorter evening as speeches were put on a time limit this year. I have always loved this event and I know some question the legitimacy of the HOF since it is who Vince wants, but I don’t care about that. It’s a fun night where Legends get to tell some stories and soak in the cheers for a final time in some cases. I attended the ceremonies at Mania XXV, XXVI, and XXVII and they were a lot of fun. We go live with coverage in about 15 minutes so everyone get comfortable as we honor the Classes of 2020 and 2021!

-Opening video package which is always nicely done. Nice that Randy Savage is the first voice heard as it’s him from a previous HOF ceremony talking about the respect for the legends. We then get a montage of previous inductees with some snippets of their speeches thrown in. That leads to a rundown of who is going in tonight. NWO seems to be the headliner for this 2020 Class.

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony

-We are inside The ThunderDome and here is WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler as our host. He mentions this class was to be inducted a year ago, but it didn’t happen and the WWE rolls with the punches. Our first inductee for the night will be JBL.

JBL

-Video package for JBL highlighting his run with The APA and then after Ron retired he transformed himself into John Bradshaw Layfield. They throw in some of the footage of him on various business channels talking about the stock market. JBL then became WWE Champion and held the title for 9 months. He also won the US Title and IC Title. He then stepped behind the announcer’s desk and he is credited for the Tribute to The Troops idea. His final stop is WWE Hall of Fame!

-JBL is brought out by The King and he starts by saying we will wait a long time to see a Texan cry, but we are more than welcome to cry over his greatness. He starts talking about his pro-football career and not making it, but it was a blessing as he could chase his dream of being a pro-wrestler. It has been an incredible run. He talks about cold calling Brad Rheingans to get trained and he loved the business as soon as he started. He got to work in Dallas with the Von Erichs and learned how to get heat. He tells a story of going to Germany and thinking he was going to get stabbed, but the guy ran away when Fit Finlay showed up. Awesome! JBL talks about loving the art of getting heat and tells the story of needing a police escort out of El Paso for what he did to Eddie Guerrero’s mom. He thanks Eddie and says he misses him. He talks about Ron Simmons and the APA. JBL told him they were going to get paid to drink beer on TV and Ron said that was a great idea. He then mentions John Cena ruined his run as WWE Champion, but if it has to end it was best to have it be to someone like John. Next he touches on the visits to the troops and how if he could do it over he will do it all the same. He would love to stand in the ring one more time and hear “Viva La Raza” or The Undertaker’s DONG. “DONG….DONG.” He talks about the car rides in the back woods between towns with people like Ron and Teddy Long. He wants to tell anyone he may have wronged or did anything to in the back that he isn’t sorry as he doesn’t apologize because he is a wrestling god.