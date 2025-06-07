Join 411’s Live WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, California. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barret, and Pat McAfee. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul. Next up is a video package for Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch followed by a breakdown of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists running down the entire card one more time.



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer





Ripley, Bliss, and Naomi immediately toss Perez, Giulia, and Vaquer to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Naomi brings a ladder into the ring, but Ripley uses Bliss to slam the ladder into Naomi’s face. Perez and Giulia clean house but eat a double crossbody from Vaquer. Vaquer grabs the ladder, but Naomi lands a roundhouse kick over the ladder to Vaquer’s face. Naomi drapes Ripley over the middle rope and slams her face into the ladder. Bliss drops Perez and Naomi face-first onto a ladder but eats a drop kick from Giulia. Giulia positions the ladder in the corner and throws Bliss into it. Giulia stomps on Vaquer and begins to set up the ladder in the middle of the ring, but then she sees Ripley climbing up onto the ring apron. Ripley takes out Giulia and then slams Naomi onto a ladder. Ripley tries to Razor’s Edge Ripley onto a ladder, but Perez counters into a hurricanrana onto the ladder. Perez and Giulia sandwich Ripley between the two sides of a ladder, dump her to the outside, and pile her under a mountain of ladders. Back in the ring, Naomi climbs a ladder, but Vaquer pulls her back down to the mat. Vaquer ties up Naomi in the corner and follows up with a Dragon Screw. Vaquer climbs the ladder, but Giulia pulls her off the suplex and hits a German suplex. Giulia climbs the ladder, but Naomi ties her up in the tree of woe in the ladder and climbs over her. Giulia pulls herself up and German suplexes Naomi of the ladder, but that leaves her exposed for a drop kick from Bliss. Bliss and Perez climb the ladder, but Vaquer sets up a second ladder next to them. Vaquer and Naomi climbs the second ladder, but Bliss drops to the mat and pulls Naomi down to the mat with her. Bliss powerbombs Vaquer off the ladder and then tips the ladders, sending Perez and Giulia tumbling to the mat. Perez and Giulia get back to their feet and dump Bliss onto the edge of a ladder. Perez turns on Giulia and repeatedly slams Giulia’s face into a ladder. Ripley emerges from under the pile of ladders and charges back into the ring. Ripley slams Giulia face-first to the mat and then dumps her face-first into a ladder. Ripley sets up a giant ladder in the middle of the ring and uses a second ladder to bridge the ladder and the middle turnbuckle. Vaquer drags Ripley up onto the bridging ladder and delivers the Devil’s Kiss. Vaquer climbs the ladder, but Perez pulls her back down to the bridging ladder. Perez and Bliss climb the ladder, but Naomi pulls Bliss back down to the mat. Vaquer walks across the bridging ladder and pulls Perez down from the top of the ladder. Another bridging ladder has been set up to the opposite middle turnbuckle. Perez and Bliss hit stereo Code Rodes to Vaquer and Naomi on the bridging ladders. Giulia climbs the ladder as Perez climbs the other side. Perez and Giulia brawl at the top of the ladder, but Bliss drags Perez back down to the mat. Ripley drags Giulia down to the mat and hits Riptide as Bliss delivers Sister Abigail to Perez. Ripley and Bliss climb the ladder. Naomi tips the ladder and sends both Ripley and Bliss onto a ladder in the corner. Naomi climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Naomi retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 25:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½