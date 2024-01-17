Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as per the usual, and this week we find out Lyra Valkyria’s challenger for NXT Vengeance Day in a Battle Royale that will turn into a Fatal Four-Way match at the end. Valkyria will be busy tonight too though, as she teams with her stalker newfound ally Tatum Paxley against Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez. In addition, we’ll hear from Oba Femi after he won the NXT North American Championship last week and see the conclusion of Dusty Classic’s first-round with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes taking on Edris Enofé & Malik Blade while Riley Osborne & Duke Hudson battle Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro. That’s a lot of show, but it should be fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

