Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as ever, and tonight we’re barrelling ahead toward NXT Deadline early next month. Tonight we will find out Trick Williams’ next opponent AND the fate of Chase U as Andre Chase buts his school on the line against Ridge Holland in a #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship. Plus we have more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers as Stephanie Vaquer and Jaida Parker go one-on-one, Zaria battles Wren Sinclair, and Nathan Frazer takes on Eddy Thorpe. Tony D’Angelo will take on Brooks Jensen as Shawn Spears eyes Tony D’s NXT North American Championship, and Karmen Petrovic teams with Ashante “Thee” Adonis to face Brinley Reece and Dion Lennox in mixed tag team action. Sounds like a solid show all in all.

I was back up to speed with my movie-watching last week as I played more 2024 catch-up and mixed in some rewatches as well. I got the week started with an…odd watch as I saw Hot Frosty on Netflix and couldn’t pass it up. It was…fine for what it was. On the other hand, the SNL drama Saturday Night proved to be disappointing to me, though elevated by its phenomenal cast, and Fly Me to the Moon was a weird sort of movie as a $100 million romantic comedy set around the fake moon landing conspiracy theory, but I didn’t hate it despite it being too long. I did hate Unfrosted, the Jerry Seinfeld Pop-Tarts origin story comedy on Netflix, however. And My Old Ass was a low-key but charming time travel coming-of-age story that I enjoyed.

I also got a chance to catch Heretic, a fantastic religious horror film with strong work from Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Also on the horror front were the enchanting slow-burn Irish folk horror flick All You Need Is Death and Smile 2, which is an improvement on its decent predecessor with a bigger stage and some standout sequences. Finally among the 2024 watches were the enlightening documentary Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger and the “meh” true crime documentary Jailbreak: Love on the Run on Netflix.

I only dd a couple of previous-year watches, both rewatches. The first was Ben Wheatley’s genre-mixer Kill List, which is an underrated and underseen bit of action thriller/folk horror, and the 2013 Evil Dead which remains a greta film.

On TV, I’m staying caught on on the stellar The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 6 and watched five of six episodes thus far of the well-made Ted Turner docuseries Call Me Ted on Max. And my Twin Peaks watch project got another episode in; I’m now on episode four and thoroughly enjoying the rewatch.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.