Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here filling in for Jeremy Thomas on the NXT live coverage for Christmas Eve. Hopefully everybody reading this is having a happy holiday season and ready to enjoy some wrestling! I spent the day catching up on some Christmas classics, so I’m in the proper holiday spirit and hoping for Stephanie Vaquer under my tree. I don’t think I’ve been that good this year, but a boy can dream. Let’s have some fun!

Last Tuesday, we saw a dramatic finish to Trick Williams’ NXT Championship match against Eddie Thorpe. A double pinfall meant Trick retained the title, and Eddie shoved Shawn Michaels as a result.

Santa Claus is walking around ringside! He’s got a busy night in front of him for sure. Vic Joseph & Booker T are our hosts.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade: OK, Stephanie’s not under my tree but she’s on my screen and in the ring. I’ll take it! Jade backs Vaquer into the corner, Vaquer takes Jade down, both women exchange near falls in some pretty chain wrestling. Vaquer springs off the ropes, armdrags Jade down. Jade with a headscissors, misses on the ropes, Vaquer misses a 619. Vertical suplex by Vaquer, into a headscissors and an attempted skull frick. Cora avoids that and heads outside. Back in the ring, Vaquer with a dropkick. Kneedrop by Vaquer. Jade takes the advantage with a backstabber as we go to commercial.

We return with Stephanie missing a boot in the corner and Cora hitting a kick in response for two. Rear chinlock by Jade. Jade with a big forearm, Vaquer with a back suplex. Jade misses a knee in the corner, Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Jade down in the corner, Vaquer with the running knees! Vaquer with the rolling headscissors into the skull frick! Cover gets two. Vaquer with a modified abdominal stretch, Jade breaks it, hits a gutwrench suplex for two. Vaquer with a back kick, hits a double underhook into a backbreaker for three!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (6:39 shown via pinfall)

They didn’t get a lot of time tonight, but I bet these two could kill it in a longer match on one of those PLEs. Vaquer has been a strong addition to NXT’s women’s division and Jade keeps improving her game. It’ll be interesting to see where both go in 2025. (And yes, I’m mostly kidding about the “Stephanie under my tree” stuff, but I also won’t turn it down if it happens.)

Kelani Jordan attacks Cora with a kendo stick! That’s not very friendly! Stephanie pulls Kelani off of Cora.

The D’Angelo Family talks about their hopeful chance at the Tag Team Championship and their previous experiences rearranging Santa’s face. Presents under the tree! They’ll bash their opponents’ heads in like Mother bashed Santa’s head in.

William Regal offers to be in Lexis King’s corner tonight. He’s got his brass knucks!

Heritage Cup Championship Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. Lexis King (w/William Regal): King wouldn’t take the knucks the last time he faced Dempsey. Will he this time? Round 1 starts with King taking an early advantage, getting a nearfall with a crucifix. Dempsey goes for an anklelock, King rolls out and ends up hitting a dropkick. Dempsey with a leglock into an armbar, but King rolls out of it and goes to an arm wringer. Dempsey with an arm wringer of his own. King with a hip toss, Dempsey with a cravate. King’s bodyslam is rolled through by Dempsey into a cravate. King with a headlock as Round 1 ends. King holds on to the headlock until Dempsey finally throws King out of it.

Dempsey misses a corner charge as Round 2 begins. Dempsey gains an advantage with a whip into the corner and some forearms. Gutwrench suplex by Dempsey gets two. Dempsey with a shot to King’s back. Uppercut to the back of the head, King fires a couple of shots but Dempsey maintains the advantage. Suplex gets two, and Dempsey locks in a single leg crab. Still a minute left in Round 2. King kicks out of the crab, but Dempsey with a forearm in the corner. Superkick in the corner by King, a sunset flip gets two on Dempsey. Dempsey with a dragonscrew, a German suplex gets two. Dempsey stomps King down as the bell rings, you’d have to give that round to Dempsey for sure.