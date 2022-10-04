Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, back as always, and we have a busy show ahead of us tonight. For starters, Alba Fyre will join forces with Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark to take on Toxic Attraction, while Andre Chase and Von Wagner will compete for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. In less exciting news, Wendy Choo will battle Lash Legend. But we also have The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as Pretty Deadly’s giving their “State of the Commonwealth” address about the tag team championships. Oh, and the Brawling Brutes will appear, so that should be fun.

Meanwhile, it’s been another hectic week here at Thomas HQ, where I watched (and reviewed) the great Jewish horror film The Offering at Fantastic Fest and also reviewed Amazon’s teen horror-comedy My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which is based on Grady Hendrix’s book. That was also one of my Hooptober watches alongside the fantastic 1971 horror drama Don’t Look Now and the 2002 TV movie version of Carrie, which is charming and has a great cast even if it’s not a very good movie. I’ve also been staying caught up on She-Hulk as well as The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time and the new docuseries Queer For Fear on Shudder; I recommend all of them.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And as reported minites ago we have a new look arena. Wade is here with Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah as Vic Joseph is on his honeymoon (or in Wade’s description, “stuck in immigration”).

* Pretty Deadly are out here in royal outfits complete with wigs. They bang the gavels and Kip calls for order, bringing the address into session. Lord Elton Prince, OBE and Sir Kip Wilson are in session. They call for order and Kip asks if they look delicious. Elton says they’re the tastiest snacks in WWE and do a sideplate check.

Kip says once upon a time, brave pilgrims came from the UK to the USA and made it a better place. They’re the top of the tag team division and two-time (two-time) tag team champions, ruling with complete impunity. However, there’s an issue with growth beneath them and are looking for competent challengers. But the problem is, they’ve already beat everyone! Briggs and Jenson beat Gallus last week, but they have their number: 1-800-UGLY-DENIM. They take shots at Edris and Malik as well as The Creeds, and then shudder about The Dyad who creep them out.

Elton says they have no choice: it’s come to this. He decrees in front of the NXT Commonwealth that the two-time Tag Team Champions be awarded the titles forever. And ever, and ever —

AND HERE COME THE BRAWLING BRUTES! Butch and Ridge are back, and Ridge is interrupted by Bruiserweight chants. Ridge says PD mocked Sheamus, so they’re here to find out how tough they really are face-to-face. PD say they were hacked and it was Kevin Nash — no, Kevin Patrick. No, Kevin Owens! The Brutes charge the ring but Ridge holds Butch back and says all PD do is talk about how great they are. Tonight they have to prove it, because it’s Fight Night! Butch and Ridge attack PD and dump them from the ring. Looks like we have a match tonight.

Oh wait — here comes Melo for his match, with Trick by his side. Melo takes on Ora Mensah next.

* Earlier today, Toxic Attraction showed up in the parking lot and were assaulted by Alba Fyre, who beat up Gigi and Jacy while kidnapping Mandy Rose. We have a #1 contender’s match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight between Dolan/Jayne and Nikkita/Zoe.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ora Mensah

Hayes shoves Ora to start, then does it again while talking shit. Ora with a wristlock, Melo reverses, Ora flips up and kicks Melo and then locks in an elbowlock. More counterwrestling, Melo into the corner and gets somersault flipped on, Melo back to the ground but gets up and knees Ora, slamming him down but Ora right back up! Dropkick to Melo. Leaping rana by Ora, followed by a suplex and cover for two.

Ora goes for a sliding dropkick, Melo is pulled to safety but Ora leaps over onto him. Melo back in the ring, Ora goes up but gets caught, slammed into the ringpost and then a LEAPING APRON DDT by Melo! Ora rolled in, cover for two.

Melo gets Ora up, into the ropes and he drops Ora throat-first into them. Ora fighting back but takes a chop to the chest, Melo goes for a kick but Ora rolls him up for two — Melo with a quick kick to the head. Off the ropes for a springboard forearm, cover for two.

Melo lays in the beating to Mensah and yanks on his neck. Mensah gets to his feet, Melo goes for the corner but gets yanked down so he headbutts the second turnbuckle. Mensah back up, punches and chops and an Irish whip — body drop! Forearms to Melo and a high release German suplex — Pele kick! Sprinboard moonsault! Mensah lies in wait and charges in — Melo moves out of the corner and Trick gets taken out. Melo wipes out Mensah and goes up top for the top rope Rocker Dropper and the pin.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (5:34)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great match for the time it got. Mensah looked great but Melo needed the win after a rough couple of weeks, so the result makes sense.

Melo says he’s staying out to see who qualifies for his ladder match as it’s time for Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner.

* We get a recap of Damon Kemp’s assault of Brutus Creed last week with the steel chair. Earlier today, Brutus is being checked out and is pissed. The doctor says he can’t clear him and Duke Hudson walks in and says “Who’s crying this week?” He just wanted to see what 10 chair shots looks like. Julius talks back and a match is made for tonight.

NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier

Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

Lockup to start, Von takes over with fists and slams Chase into the corner. Repeated shoulders to the gut and a back elbow. Chase gets some space and ducks a big boot, he snaps the leg down on his shoulder and lays in some shots, but Wagner levels him with a shot and then slams him head-first into the mat. Wagner with a leaping stomp and then a boot choke for four.

Wagner charges in with a big boot but Chase catches it for a dragon screw. Wagner gets up and grabs Chase for an Exploder suplex, then whips him into the corner. He comes in for a high knee but Andre moves, comes off the ropes and dropkicks the knee. Fists by Chase, side Russian legsweep and Chase U stomps! Robert Stone is on the apron to distract but Thea Hail gets him on her shoulders. He comes down, is distracted by Bodhi and Thea bodyslams Stone!

Wagner nails Chase from behind but Chase rolls him up for two — BIG BOOT by Von right after. Modified Olympic slam gets three.

Winner: Von Wagner (3:35)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was a match. Not good, not bad, just a match.

After the match, Wes Lee LEAP attacks Melo! Officials separate them and Melo runs away.

* Sanga and Nathan Frazer are backstage and Sanga says it should be him going to Halloween Havoc. Frazer gets it and says he evened the score in his series with Axiom, and he can get the win next week. Sanga says he hopes Frazer wins. Frazer walks off and VEER HAS COME! HE CAME!

* Lash Legend talks trash to Wendy Choo before their match.

* Earlier today, Grayson Waller showed up to prep for his show and told Security to make sure that Apollo Crews doesn’t get involved in the segment.