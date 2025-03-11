Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and NXT Roadblock has arrived! Tonight’s show is a big one as NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer go title for title in a highly-anticipated clash, while Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against TNA’s Moose. In addition, The Hardys defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom while Jordynne Grace takes on Roxanne Perez. And Je’Von Evans will take on Ethan Page in a New York Street Fight. That’s a lot of potentially great matches, setting us up for a very exciting episode.

Here at Thomas HQ, my movie-watching was a touch light for another week. I watched 2024’s Starve Acre on Shudder, which was a very slow burn but which had some strong performances and great folk horror vibes. I also got a couple 2025 documentary watches in with George A. Romero’s Resident Evil and Netflix’s Chaos: The Manson Murders, the former of which was solid if undercut by its narration and the latter of which was a disappointment for me. The new Zachary Levi faith-based drama The Unbreakable Boy was decent enough watching, and my sole Hammer watch for the week was fun in 1962’s The Phantom of the Opera, which is hardly the most memorable version of that story but featured pretty decent work from the cast.

Finally, I watched the 1906 Georges Meilies short The Witch — fun but not his best — and did a rewatch of one of my 2024 favoriets in I Saw the TV Glow for future discussion on the Final Ghouls of Horror podcast. Speaking of which, episode two is out in which Holly, L. and I talk about the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and you can listen to it below or wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I was a bit busier as I continue to stay caught up on the excellent season three of Yellowjackets. I also enjoyed the hell out of the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, watched another fun episode of Sailor Moon, raged my way through American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix and was underwhelmed by the service’s The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist docuseries, which I watched before jumping into Apple Cider Vinegar which dramatizes the same story. The first episode of the narrative show was pretty good all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in The Theater at Madison Square Garden! And we’re kicking off with Oba Femi WALKING backstage, while Moose WALKS into the venue earlier. Also, Stephanie Vaguer arrives as does Giulia.

* It’s the TNA Tag Team Titles to kick things off!

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys vs. Fraxiom

Matt and Axiom kick us off and lock up. Matt with a wristlock, Axiom goes under and locks in a front chancery into a waistlock. Matt backs Axiom into the corner and hits a back elbow, then slams Axiom into the turnbuckles in succession to the ground. He pulls Axiom into a sitdown powerbomb for two and then tags in Jeff. Matt catapults Axiom into the middle rope, Jeff with a legdrop for two.

Snapmare and dropkick to the back by Jeff, Matt tags in and Axiom into the ropes, double kick to the gut, jawbreaker and clothesline combo for another two. Headlock by Matt, Axiom escapes and reverses, he’s shot into the ropes and Frazer tags in, kick succession and they send Matt and then an incoming Jeff to the outside. Frazer dives onto them! Axiom follows! Frazer dives AGAIN! Axiom with a springboard moonsault off the top onto Matt and Jeff as we go to break.

We’re back as Matt gets a back elbow on Frazer and a neckbreaker. Matt gets the hot tag, Axiom in and gets taken out. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop and legdrop down low, he tosses Frazer to the outside — but Axiom goes for the armbar! Jeff turns it into a pin for two and hits a front sitout suplex for two before Frazer breaks it up. Frazer tosses an incoming Matt and dives — but Matt caught him and hit a Side Effect on the floor!

Jeff with an elbow to Axiom’s back and signals — Twist of Fate, but Axiom counters into a sleeper. Matt gets a tag, they hit the Plot Twist for the nearfall! Matt tears off the shirt, points and signals the delete. Twist of Fate — countered and Matt shoved into Jeff! Axiom kicks Matt and then goes up top — Spanish Fly on Jeff! Phoenix Splash! One, two — but Matt dives on Axiom and they collide into the pinfall to break it up.

Matt with a back suplex, Frazer takes him out but Jeff takes out Frazer. Up top — Whisper in the WInd to both of Fraxiom! Twist of Fate for a nearfall on Frazer! Both men slow to get up, no partners to tag — Jeff pulls FGrazer to his feet and hit hits an enzuigiri. Axiom tags in, Frazer leaps off the top but is caught. Axiom with a backslide for two, he nails Jeff, Frazer tags in and grabs Jeff — Jeff throws Frazer into the High Low! Twist of Fate by Matt! Jeff goes up — SWANTON! That’s it!

Winner: The Hardys (12:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: You get the Hardys in there with the right team and they can still go, clearly. The crowd was SUPER hot for this and the match delivered what they needed to kick off this show.

* Jadia is backstage and talks about watching the main event tonight and how she’s got next. She’s talking to Mickie James who says she tells her WWE LFG people that she can sit around and wait for their opportunity. And she knows Jaida doesn’t wait. She takes and makes no apology. Mickie says Jaida belongs at the top and she has to make her shot, especially at Stand & Deliver season. Jaida says real recognizes real and Mickie has her locked in.