Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as per the norm, and tonight’s is NXT’s final show on USA Network. In preparation for next week’s big debut on The CW, NXT has a lot teed up — most significantly, a press conference with Ethan Page, Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams, Giulia, Wes Lee and Zach Wentz for next week’s show. In addition, Grayson Waller returns and brings his talk show with special guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom, while Kelani Jordan will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Wren Sinclair. Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece will team up against Rosemary and Wendy Choo, Riley Osborne will seek payback against Ridge Holland for his attacks on Chase U, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger face The O.C. Sounds like a very big show with plenty of potential!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Women’s North American Title on the line!

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

Circle to start, Wren with a takedown and headscissors, back up and Kelani SLAPS Wren! Wren into the ropes and runs Kelani over, Kelani with a takedown and rolls through into a standing headlock. Wren tries to shove her off and they push off the corner, going to the mat. Back to their feet, Wren finally gets Kelani in the corner to break it. Wren into the corner, off the ropes and takes Kelani down, crossbody for two.

Wren starts to work over the left shoulder with an overhead chickenwing on the mat. Kelani back to her feet and gets to the ropes, flipping through and hitting a drop-toe hold. Roll-up by Wren, then Kelani, then Wren, then Kelani with the crucifix, all two-counts. Kelani with the dropkick to send Wren to the outside and leaps over the top onto her! And now we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Wren has Kelani on the mat in a submission hold, but Kelani escapes and jackknifes for two. Back up and Wren with an abdominal stretch, but Kelani breaks it with a hiptoss. Kelani builds momentum, running over Wren a couple of times, and hits a facebuster for two.

Kelani on the apron, she nails Wren and goes for the split-legged moonsault but Wren blocks it. She kicks Wren and goes for a frog splash, Wren moves and Kelani rolls through. Wren targets the side with shots and hits a gutwrench suplex, double underhook suplex, and goes for a full nelson but Kelani breaks it and rolls Wren up for two.

Wren shoves Kelani to the floor in front of the NQCC. They distract her and Wren leaps from the top, but Kelani moves and Wren takes out her stable! Back in the ring, stepover heel kick, split-legged moonsault takes it.

Winner: Kelani Jordan (9:46)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: That was a technically proficient match and they both looked good, though it never really reached the next level. They were holding back a touch which is fine, it just didn’t make for an upper-tier match.

* We get a montage of interviews about NXT coming to The CW next week with Trick and Shawn Michaels.

* It’s time for the NXT press conference and Page is first. He’s asked if he’s feeling pressure and he says pressure comes with the territory as champion. He’s always dreamed of being carrying a brand on his back and he’s doing it well. He says the difference is in how he handles the pressure and he’s at the top.

The next question asks what Trick does well and he says Trick is resilient but he won’t beat him. Finally he’s asked how big of a factor CM Punk will be as special guest referee, and he says Punk won’t be a factor at all and he personally guarantees that. He’s going to go see Punk to make sure of that.