Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Thank Sweet Baby Eddie Guerrero, we got a bit of a return to form last week, even with travel issues being a thing. Let’s hope we continue the path of rigHHHteousness tonight!

The Usos are here to start the show! They come out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Solo looks to be ready for action.

Jey on the stick. He lets Little Rock know The Bloodline is now in their city. Heyman is handed the mic, and he starts off by dissing the ladies. Heyman says history is about to unfold tonight, but cant get into details because The Judgment Day is here to interrupt.

Jey looks ready to pounce. Jimmy and Solo are a bit more stoic as Judgment Day enter the ring. Damien Priest has the mic and we get a bit of a staredown before he addresses Heyman. Priest goes straight in front of Solo. Heyman extends his hand out to Priest. They shake, Heyman calls it an honor. Yes, it’s a very good day to be a very bad guy. If there is a heaven, none of them are getting in. A short-term deal engineered by Reigns is here.

Jey says they didn’t know anything about this. No text, no call, they didn’t know anything about this. Heyman says Reigns didn’t want anyone to know except for Solo. Reigns wanted The Usos to get caught off guard by the enormity of this short term deal. Even Balor is not that happy about this deal. Balor has deep-rooted issues about The Bloodline, but Balor is willing to put these issues aside in the name of good short term villainry. Lol. They have a Bad Bunny concern, and Solo is an expert at assuaging concerns.

Heyman wants Jey to switch positions with Solo, because he and Rhea have locked eyes, and neither looks too happy. Solo moves to Jey’s position. Hyman tries to talk, but Rhea moves back in front of Solo.

Bad. Ass.

Heyman asks Rhea if everything is ok.

Rhea: “For now…”

Heyman says Solo will handle Bad Bunny, but The Bloodline has a problem, too. A KO problem. A Zayn problem. A Riddle to solve.

Tonight, we’ll get a six-man tag team match with The Judgment Day taking on Riddle, KO, and Zayn. Heyman also says they will take care of The Judgment Day’s concerns. Tonight, Solo will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.



Rey Mysterio vs Solo Sikoa

Rey tries to kick his way to a win, sneaking under a swinging right by Solo and attacking the hamstrings. Solo corners Rey, Rey rties to escape, Solo grabs him by the head. A kick pushes Solo away, but he swings hard across the chest. Body slam to Rey. Stomp from Solo. Rey is up, headbutt from Rey, and he falls seated in the corner. Solo with right hands until the ref stops him. Whip to the corner, Rey hops over, ducks under, springboard crossbody and a pin for 1….NO!!! Uppercut from Solo. A huge clothesline keeps Rey down.

Solo whips Rey to the corner chest first. Drop toe hold to Solo. Rey hops to the top rope, Solo punches his lower back then places Rey on his shoulders. Rey beats down on his head a few times then ranas Solo to the outside and falls along with him.

We are back from a break and Solo drops a fist onto the back/shoulder area. He pinches the trap. Rey escapes, then tries for a Sunset Flip. Solo holds on, tries to drop his ass, but Rey moves. Hits the ropes. Seated senton. Dropkick! Cover! 1…NO!!! Still can only get a 1! Deeeyum. Right hand from Rey. Another. Solo shoves Rey, Rey comes back with a kick, then springboard moonsaults, but Solo catches him and hits a huge Samoan Drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! DROP TOE HOLD!!! 619!!!! Splash off the top rope! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Rey tries to whip, but Solo holds on, sends Rey to the ropes, Rey holds onto them, then hits a low drop kick He wants another 619, but sees The Usos walking down the ramp. Rey hits em with a que pasa, but here comes LWO to attack The USos!!!Big kicks to The Usos!

In the ring, Rey tries for a 619, but Solo catches him. Elbows from Rey, dropkick to Solo. Hits the ropes. 619!!! Rey to the top rope! Big splash from Rey, but Solo moves! SAMOAN SPIKE! COVER! 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Solo Sikoa

A big win for Solo who continues to look good and yet still getting better weekly. Rey is bulletproof, and still holds high value, so the attack after meant something. Good opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:52

LWO run into help Rey, but they get attacked by The Usos. Solo hits a Samoan Spike on everybody…deeyum. He grabs Rey, stands him in the corner, then whips him into a 1D. The Bloodline stands tall.

Earlier today, Chad Gable talks to Adam Pearce about The Alpha Academy being a package deal. Maxxine is with them, asking Pearce who they really want to be the face of RAW? Otis and Chaz? Or…Maxxine and Oteeees.

Gable attempts to teach Maxxine how to say SHOOSH. Pearce tells them all to leave.

Last Monday, Bayley gave her shot to Iyo, and Iyo won it.

This week, Bianca Belair is wearing white and in action. Yum,



Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai

Bianca works the wrist to start, really just showing she’s the better woman. A dropkick drops Dakota. She hits a quick arm drag then a standing moonsult and covers for a 1..2..NO!!! Bianca kicks out of thecorner, then sends Dakota to the apron. Dakota grabs some air, Bianca escapes, runs into the corner, Dakota side steps and her head hangs out of the ring. Dakota kicks it into the post. Bianca falls to the outside. Another kick sends her into the steps as we get a break.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: