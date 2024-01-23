Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Seth Rollins starts RAW off proper, after we get video of both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes entering the arena earlier today.

Seth is noticeably banged up, with his knee wrapped up and a limp. He is noticeably choked up as the crowd sings then chants for him. He welcomes New Orleans to Monday Night Rollins. It has been a long week, he says, so he appreciates the love. A week ago, he’s in the ring, defending his title, hits a moonsault, and he felt his knee go inward. He finishes the match, beats Jinder, speaks to the crowd, then went to the back and sat down, and that’s when it hit him – he may be out for a long time. He felt helpless, and felt like a bit of a liar, because he had always said he got stronger with each defense. He felt like he may miss Mania.

His results are not great. He has a grade 2 tear of his MCL, and a partially torn meniscus. With surgery, we’re looking at 3-4 months. If it was up to him, he’d be out here next week stomping peoples’ heads into the mat. But it’s not. WE don’t know what the future holds, he is taking it day by day.

Imperium is here to interrupt. It appears Giovanni Vinci is back in good health, because he is on the right side of Gunther.

Seth he has no time for this, so if they’re going to attack, just do it.

Gunther says don’t worry, that won’t happen. Vinci and Kaiser have a match with New Day later. Seth needs to concentrate on Gunther. He wanted to let him know what he thinks of Seth. He has been labeled a workhorse, a person who fights hard for every victory, a champion that has brought respect to his title. A champ everyone can be proud of – just like Gunther.

Seth tells Gunther that he should have let Seth finish, because he was about to say that he doesn’t give a damn what the doctors tell him. He doesn’t care how hard he must rehab or push this knee. He WILL keep his promise, WILL take this title to Mania. He will do everything in his power to walk out champion.

Gunther admires this; he’d do the same. So from one great champion to another, on Sunday, he will win the Rumble. It’s Saturday, but I’d dare you to correct Gunther. He then says he will choose Seth for his opponent for Mania. He will target the knee. He will target the back. He will beat Seth and become champion.

Seth is all smiles. He tells Gunther he appreciates the honesty. Gunther can challenge him, but remember one thing: remember who you’re coming after.

Gunther: “Remember who is coming after you.”

Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are shown standing outside of the ring, waiting for their leader.

The New Day come from the back to attack both men!!! They send Kaiser and Vinci into the ring, lay in to them a bit, then send them back outside.



The New Day vs Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser)

We come to the match in progress. Vinci and Kofi are in the ring. Vinci with a sick crossbody. Kofi hits rights into the corner, gets whipped, Kofi flies off the 2nd buckle with a dropkick. To the corner and Woods gets a tag. They get their stomp on. Woods gets about twenty in before the ref stops him. A right, then a chop to Vinci. Another. Another is missed. Vinci lifts Woods and hangs him up on the top rope. Big right to the back. Tag to Ludwig. He mounts and punches over and over. He pulls Woods up and kicks him in the chest. Ludwig sends Woods into the corner and hits a hard right to the head. He kicks high, Woods catches, big chop to Kaiser’s chest, another, a kick to the back of the head, and Kaiser rolls outside. Woods crawls towards his corner, but here comes Vinci! Woods sends him over the top rope outside! Kaiser puls Woods outside and Vinci drops him on the apron with a back suplex. Ludwig sends Woods into the barricade. Kofi runs to stop them but they enter the ring.

WE COME BACK and all four men are on the outside of the ring just going at it. This is enough for the countout or DQ as the bell rings.

Winner: Double Countout

While I appreciate the animosity between the two teams, and the continued energy placed towards their feud, this is a rare occasion where the start of it all seemed much more dastardly than the fallout – and this includes the table spot. It just seems like a head smashed into steps is waaay more “evil” than a table spot. But we’re not done, so let’s see where it goes.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:54 Shown

The bell doesn’t stop the fight, as Woods and Kaiser are going at it. Kofi and Giovanni make their way into the crowd. Vinci drops Kofi with a hard hit just as Kaiser sends Woods into the post then into the timekeeper’s area. He stomps Woods a few times then grabs a chair. He heads towards Vinci and Kofi, ready to attack, but Woods flies out of nowhere into Kaiser. He stomps Inci a few times then heads back towards Kaiser. There are some huge containers nearby, and Woods climbs them. He attacks Kaiser with fists to the head. Woods looks down with a smirk, then lifts Kaiser to his shoulders. Vinci runs up to attack and they double team Woods wit clubbing blows to the back. We see a table nearby and Vinci and Ludwig look to suple Woods through it, but here comes Kofi to pull Woods down and shoot all four men onto the table down below!

Priest v Drew gets a video package.

We head backstage, and Rhea Ripley is upset that Priest appears to want to be fighting everyone. Damien Priest tells Rhea she’s getting a big head because she’s on the cover of WWE 2k. She tells Rhea to stop going to Pearce for matches every week, duh. He is going to take a walk.

Rhea tells Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh that she is disappointed in them. Finn Balor doubles down on it, but Rhea tells Finn that he’ll be ringside for Dom’s match. She wants to see the vicious side of Finn Balor. Finn says he’ll show her.

Ivy Nile is backstage with Maxxine and Jackie. She is ready to speak, but Maxxine says that “Little Miss Val” isn’t ready for Ivy Nile. They don’t call hrer the pitbull for nothing.

Here come The Creed Brothers to hype her up, but she says she’s got this.



Ivy Nile vs Valhalla

Valhalla runs for a lockup but Ivy gets her to the shoulders. Valhalla scratches the eyes and slinks behind. Right hand from Ivy. Knee from Valhalla

Nikki Cross is shown at the ramp, pacing.

Valhalla sends Ivy outside then hits a huge right hand to the neck. She sends Ivy back in the ring and fishhooks Ivy. Ivy turns into it, hits a righ hand, headbutt from Calhalla. Ivy escapes a hold and Valhalla bites the rope. Uppercut from Ivy, another, into the corner, and Ivy runs out with a rana. Valhalla shoots her up and hits a headbutt. Cover and she uses the ropes. Ref counts 1 then stops Valhalla. Maxxine screams at the illegal move. Valhalla screams, misses a knee in the corner, shoots Ivy to the apron. Valhalla climbs, grabs Ivy, and gives a sort of Mandible Claw move.

Ivy sends Val to the post, then stands on the top rope with her head in Ivy’s hand. BULLDOG OFF THE TOP! Cover! 1.2……3!!!

Winner: Ivy Nile

Valhalla is not the right person to give someone relatively new a match. Too short to mean much, but Ivy winning means good things for her.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:49

Backstage, Jey Uso runs up on The New Day, proud of them for their tenacity. Here comes Jackie who is sorry for the interruption but must ask about Imperium. Where does it end?

Woods says they are sick and tired of people thinking they don’t do this. They are the best and have been for a decade. A lot of people think because of their niceties that they cant get down when the time is right. Tonight was a perfect example of being pushed too far. Jey isn’t the only one planning on winning titles this year. They took out the henchmen, and now they want the big boss. Kofi is challenging Gunther next week for his title.