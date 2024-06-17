Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start RAW with the typical intro, but it’s marred by skips and awkward flashes, signifying something big, I’d assume/hope.

After a recap of The Clash, we get Drew’s somber self walking into the arena.

We are LIVE in the ring, and BURN IT DOWN! Sounds! Seth is here lookin like he owns land in the South.

Seth gets a nice WELCOME BACK chant after some singing. He removes his Undertaker the White hat. He has missed us. He wants to cut to the chase – after ten minutes – and says he is back for one reason. He’s done it all, but he got into the business not just to be one of the best, but to be the greatest of all time. He can’t do that without getting back the title that he made.

We look up into the sky and two briefcases hang above. Seth brings up how close it is in time. Seth knows how to climb a ladder, he’s familiar with the contract, and he figure it’s the fastest way for him to get back in the mix.

He is cut off by Damien Priest.

Priest says he isn’t being sarcastic, he welcomes Seth back. It’s good to have him back, sincerely. Priest wants to tell him that he wanted to cash in on Seth. Out of respect. Priest wanted to beat Seth. It didn’t happen, but he feels like he’s doing ok. He needs to inform Seth though, that this is no longer Monday Night Rollins.

Seth chuckles a bit, cuts him some slack, says Priest had a rough weekend – almost lost a leg. He likes where he’s coming from, almost respects it. Priest may not know this, but they are a lot alike. Both made names in groups, both won MitB, waited a long time to cash in, but when they did, they made a mark. They both won their first titles at Mania. There is a difference, though. The fact that at some point, Seth grew a set. He wants to be the greatest of all time, so at some point he needed to stand on his own two feet. So…what kind of champion does Priest wanna be? Will he just a footnote?

Let’s not forget that when Seth first won the title, Priest was his first challenger. Seth beat him. Times have changed. He best people thought he’d relinquish the title. Seth is no longer better than him. His legacy, his reign. Don’t worry about it. How about at MitB, Priest vs Rollins for the title.

Seth wonders if this is a trap. Priest says no, this is between them. Yes or no. Want a shot or not?

Seth accepts, and says just remember that as long as he is around here, this show will always and forever be Monday Night Rollins.

Pearce is backstage doing backstage things. In comes Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy to tell Pearce that he is an intellectual, and after berating his team, he wants a rematch.

Perace understands how frustrated he is, but the best thing is for him to get in the back of the line. Gable is a leader, he says, he belongs at the front. But he is game. Find someone worthy. Pearce has just the guy.



Chad Gable vs

Sorry y’all, I come to after the break and Gable is getting completely demolished. Braun shoots Gable into the corner chest first. Braun then tosses Gable across the ring. Braun removes his shirt with a rip, then heads outside to start the train. Gable, too smart or all that, shoves Akira into Braun’s arms, but Braun just shoots HIM into Gable!

Braun sends Gable into the ring. Gable attacks the leg, again and again. He hits the ropes. Braun is up with a hell of a powerslam and a pin for 1..2…3!!!

I’ll only be happy if this leads to Gable finally taking the next step.

Gable demands the Academy enters the ring. He asks for Akira Tozawa to stand front and center. Gable shoves him, then tugs on his ear, but here comes Maxxine to stand in front of Akira. Gable then snatches her crutch from her and tosses it out of the ring. Lol.

Gable then tries to eject both of them out of the ring, but Maxxine can’t walk. Gable grabs Tozawa, says he aint done. He slaps Akira across the face hard. Otis’ back is turned, but he hears the slap and it stops him. He turns slowly, stares down Gable. Otis shoves Gable with ease, shooting him into the corner. Otis yells for Gable to chill, the crowd is hot. Even Cole pops. Otis screams, then turns to leave the ring. He grabs Akira, Maxxine grabs her crutch, and the three of them leave Gable alone in the ring. The three look at Gable one last time before heading up the ramp.

Gable stands in the ring by himself, showered with boos. He keeps shouting how they are family.

Last Monday, Liv tried to hand Dom her hotel room key. Pat goes over the happenings and exposes that Finn Balor took the room key.

Backstage, Damien Priest asks Finn Balor why he took the key. Finn says he did it to protect Dom. He is also going to enter the MitB after this win and hold onto it for Priest.

Dominik Mysterio lost his cowboy vest. Carlito says he probably left it with Liv. Priest tells him to get ready for his match, and they all leave except Finn. Priest asks Finn if he’s spoken to Rhea, and he says no.



Iyo Sky vs Kiana James vs Zelina Vega

Iyo goes straight for Vega, but Kiana stop her and wants to have some words with Iyo. Iyo grabs her by the hair, but Vega comes by and pulls them apart b the hair. Knee to Sky, cover from Vega, Kiana drops an elbow hile Vega tries to pin. Rollup for 1..2NO!!! Kiana slams Vega into th corner then kicks a few times. Vega hops up and hits a rana. Iyo with a dropkick! Kiana swipes on the apron, Iyo ducks, hits a right and flings her off, then hits a moonsault off the ropes! Vega dives off the apron with knees!

