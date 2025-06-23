Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’ve got some semi-final matches tonight and a title match involving some Horsewomen.

We’re in Columbus, Ohio tonight. Jey Uso is WALKING! Cody Rhodes is WALKING! Roxanne Perez & Jade Cargill are WALKING! Becky Lynch & Bayley are WALKING! Michael Cole did not mention the Bad Blood 2004 show I went to.

BURN IT DOWN! Seth Rollins and his dangerous friends make their way to the ring. Corey Graves joins Cole at ringside for commentary. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins and runs through his usual spiel. Rollins asks the people what they want since he’s getting mixed signals. They don’t really answer his question. They need visionaries like Seth to tell them what’s good for them. Roman Reigns exists because of Seth. CM Punk is back in WWE because the company wanted to cash in on how much he hates CM Punk. There is no second coming of Cody Rhodes unless Seth allows it. The World Championship exists because of Seth. He will deal with revolutions when he needs to, and that’s what happened to LA Knight, who got Tsunamied for his troubles. Seth’s dog Bron will deal with Penta, another thorn in their side. Rollins runs through some other potential thorns in their sides. They’re all running a race for second place. The MITB briefcase is the finish line, the end game, it’s always been Seth freaking Rollins!

Penta makes his entrance!

Bron Breakker vs. Penta: The match has already started when we return from commercial. Red Penta is dominating at this point. Breakker drops Penta on his head. Bron suplexes Penta. Backbreaker from Bron gets two. Bron clotheslines Penta. Bron talks some stuff. Stomps Penta down. Penta headscissors Bron down to the mat! Bron no-sells a kick to the face, gets sent outside. Penta hits the flip dive onto Bron and we go to commercial!

We return to Bron & Penta being down by the announce table. Bron tosses Penta into the ring. Penta with a kick in the corner. Penta gets gorilla pressed into a gutbuster for two. I’m not sure why Paul is holding the MITB briefcase in the corner. Penta fires up. Penta hits a fisherman’s suplex for two. Bron blocks the Destroyer, hits a Frankenbreakker for two. Bron puts the straps down, Penta hits a DDT, then a Destroyer for two. Penta gets speared in half for the three count.

Winner: Bron Breakker (10:59 shown via pinfall)

Adam Pearce talks to AJ Styles about how his match at Night of Champions is off, but it’ll go through at a later date. New Day will defend their titles against Judgment Day at a later date.

Jey Uso warms up backstage.

Goldberg explains to Michael Cole how Gunther goaded him into this Saturday’s Night Main Event title match. It’s the same kind of explanation for Iran bombing-I mean, this is all so ridiculous.

Finn Balor talks up his Judgment Day friends. Raquel Rodriguez is hostile at first but gets talked down. Dom seems very open to everything.

Queen of the Ring Semi-Final Match: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez: Roxanne tries to evade Jade early. It eventually doesn’t work. Jade tosses Roxanne across the ring. Some push-ups by Jade. Jade lifts Roxanne but Roxanne hits a kick into the steps as we go to commercial.

Roxanne continues to target the injured leg of Jade as we return. Jade breaks a hold in the corner, hits a spinebuster. Jade chokeslams Roxanne down for two. Roxanne rolls through Jaded, rolls Cargill up for two. Roxanne hits some strikes for a near-fall. Jade with a kick, hits Jaded for three.

Winner: Jade Cargill (8:40 shown via pinfall)

Asuka makes her entrance to make sure Jade knows who she’s facing in that Final.

Gunther is WALKING, and he will be next!

Sheamus & Alpha Academy talk things out until Rusev appears. Rusev & Sheamus talk to each other for a bit. I assume there will be a match at some point.

Der Ring General Gunther makes his way to the ring.