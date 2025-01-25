Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, we’re getting closer to the Royal Rumble and you might have noticed that none of the women have been declaring their entry into that event. We’re still doing 3 hours on Smackdown, probably until after WrestleMania, so there’s plenty of time for some of them to make noise about joining that match. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are still feuding but their extra match stipulations wont be made official/public until Saturday Night’s Main Event, though it’s possible Nick Aldis will at least hint at what the new addendum might be. If it’s a no contact thing then only getting one week out of it seems like a waste. Solo Sikoa is in an odd spot, it feels like there’s disconnect between his acting and what the story is trying to tell us now that he’s fallen to Roman Reigns, last week he just walked out without talking (don’t get me wrong, I’m supremely grateful for that) leaving the real star of this thing in Jacob Fatu to cut a promo promising move violence. Fatu really needs to take out Solo at some point relatively soon, doesn’t need to be tonight but fairly soon. Speaking of that group, LA Knight battles Tama Tonga but one can easily imagine Fatu and Braun Strowman getting involved in some capacity. Shinsuke Nakamura is looking for a new challenger to the US title, Tiffany Stratton looks like she’ll need someone else to step up after she bested Bayley cleanly last week, The Wyatt Sicks are technically part of Smackdown but who knows when they’ll actually show up. Mostly we’re still finalizing things for the Rumble so let’s get to the action.

