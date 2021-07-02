Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, another Friday and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight our marquee match will be a Last Man Standing match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they battle for a spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match. The biggest story though comes out of last week when we got the return of Edge. Roman was very light on challengers so Edge coming back is a big boost to the main event scene, so I imagine we’ll hear from both Edge and Roman tonight. There’s also the ongoing saga of the Usos, Roman is less than thrilled with Jimmy trying to take Jey’s place, Jimmy become the Jey Uso he’s got at home I guess. So I imagine we’ll get either some more teases along that line, or Jey returns and we get the build to the Uso civil war well and truly underway. Cesaro and Seth Rollins will probably continue their feud, ditto Bayley and Bianca Belair. Oh, and I’m sure Natalya and Tamina will remind us they exist at some point. With that in mind, let’s get to it.

A recap of Edge’s return last week starts us off, included is a bit where he demands a title shot at Money in the Bank and Adam Pearce gives it to him.

We go live, and here’s Edge. He gets a mic and says that WrestleMania was supposed to culminate his 10 year story, getting the belt back 10 years to the day after retiring. It would have made a hell of a story, and he envisioned it so much he knew it would happen. . . then it didn’t. He didn’t see that coming, it wasn’t in his plans or vision. It rocked him, but he took some time and watched the match back and knows Roman has embellished the truth. He knows that Daniel Bryan cost him that match, stopping Roman from tapping out to his crossface and stopping a pin, and that Jey Uso got involved and cost him the match as well. He could complain about these things, and 2006 Edge would, but in 2021 he knows there are always excuses and obstacles. Hell he spent his career knocking down obstacles, or he wouldn’t be in this spot, and he wont stop now. He knows he can beat Roman one on one now, and Roman knows it too. They both know that’s the truth, and he knows Roman wont admit it but he’s got proof. That leads to an image from WrestleMania where Edge was close to winning and he knows that now he lives in Roman’s head for life. Last week when Roman heard Edge’s music the look on Roman’s face solidified it, for whatever reason Edge has his number. Edge is going to beat him, it’s just a matter of when. He’s inevitable, and will become the Universal champion. Not Edge’s strongest promo, but that’s a very high bar to clear and this was still very good.

In Roman’s locker room Heyman watches Edge’s promo, Jimmy rolls up and recaps what Edge just said. Jimmy has Roman’s back just like Roman has his and tonight he and Roman are going to put Edge down and plant their family flag in his heart. No response from Heyman, Jimmy still isn’t quite what Jey is in the singles department.

Back to the ring, here’s Rick Boogs to introduce “Kingsuke” Nakamura. God, that’s really what they’re going with? I was hoping it was a one week gag. Anyway here’s Nakamura, Pat McAfee has climbed on top of Michael Cole in his jubilation over Boogs’s guitar playing. We also recap the last couple of weeks, then Big E’s music hits and here he comes. Big E and Nakamura share a little handshake, they’ll team up for our first match after this break.

We come back to Apollo’s entrance, I assume Corbin will have new music and a shift in gimmick. There’s a cut to a video interview with Corbin where he laments the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars since losing his crown. No new music for Corbin but he looks unkempt and disillusioned as he meanders to the ring. The ring announcer almost calls him “King” but stops and apologizes then calls him “Baron”.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Big E and King Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez

Crews and Nakamura get us going. Nakamura and Crews trade shoulder blocks, Crews getting the better of it then talks to Corbin which lets Nakamura kick him in the face. Crews set in the face corner and Nakamura lays in a knee then tags in Big E. Big E does the Good Vibrations spot with some guitar accompaniment from Boogs. Brief abdominal stretch from Big E, then a back elbow and Crews heads to the corner and tags out. Corbin with a clothesline to Big E on the floor then tosses Big E into the time keepers area as we head to break.

We come back to Corbin laying in elbows and working a chin lock on Big E. Back elbow from Corbin, who seems to have found a bit of motivation during the break. Crews tags in, while commentary reminds us that Corbin is one of the select few to have cashed in MITB and lost. Drop kick from Crews then he starts working a front headlock. Big E tosses Crews off, Corbin with a blind tag in the corner and slams Big E down and Nakamura saves the match. Crews with a German suplex to Nakamura and they fight on the floor with Nakamura landing an enziguri. Rick Boogs on the mic, he announces that Corbin’s car is being towed and we cut to the back where we can see it happening. Corbin is sad panda, turns into a Big Ending from Big E and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E and Nakamura won

Rating: 1.5 stars

More angle than anything, the action was uninteresting and existed just to make Corbin sad in the ring while the IC champion, hottest rising baby face, and the man who just ruined Corbin’s life all take a back seat to him being sad and sitting in the middle of the ring. Fire whoever booked this.

A reminder that last week Bayley and Seth Rollins beat Cesaro and Biacna Belair in a tag match when Bayley pinned Belair. That leads to Bayley coming out. She and Bayley will have yet another face to face encounter after this break.

We come back to Bayley talking. She’s not the kind of person to brag, but she told us that Belair beating her was a fluke and she proved it last week when she pinned her. Winning wasn’t the best part though, the look of loss in Belair’s eyes was the best part. Belair is physically strong, but mentally weak. A loss like Bayley handed out this early in your title reign is crippling, and Belair is crumbling under the weight of everyone’s expectations. The show is back on the road in front of fans in just 2 weeks, and it would break Bayley’s heart to see Belair fall apart in front of all the kids who support her. Belair ain’t nothing to Bayley, and that brings out Belair. Belair gets a mic, and tells Bayley that Bayley needs to get popped in the mouth. Bayley might want the title, but Belair has it and keeps beating her over and over again, but Bayley can’t move on, Belair questions who’s in who’s head. They yell back and forth, then Belair says Bayley is a bit in her head as the persistent voice making excuses. Belair says the only way to end this is to humiliate Bayley, to the point where Bayley has no choice but to go away. Belair will put the belt on the line at Money in the Bank against Bayley in an I Quit match. Bayley thinks this is funny, but realizes Belair is serious. Bayley says she’s never quit at anything in her life, and has accomplished more than Belair ever will. If Belair can make Bayley say “I Quit” she’d quit Smackdown, WWE, and any kind of competition, but Belair quitting isn’t a surprise. She accepts, and warns Belair that Belair has no chance at winning this match. Belair laughs, Bayley wants to know what’s funny, and Belair says she just realized how excited she is for Bayley to quit. A bit overlong and Belair’s lack of character is still a problem, but we might finally get a conclusion to this.

In the back Heyman paces as Jimmy comes into the locker room. Jimmy says Edge is waiting to jump Roman and wants to know what Roman is waiting on. He thinks Roman is waiting on Jimmy to step up, and he’s going to challenge Edge to the main event tonight. Heyman grins, then looks pensive as Jimmy walks off. Heyman hasn’t said a single word all night, but his facial acting is still top notch.

Back to the ring for our Last Man Standing Match. Kevin Owens heads out, and we head to break.

Match #2 – Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifier Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: