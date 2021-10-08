Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.

We open with Biacna Belair walking into the ring for our contract signing. We’re in San Jose, California for this event. Becky Lynch is sitting at her own table on the entrance ramp and Sasha Banks is standing on the announcers table. OK, those are choices. Adam Pearce reminds us that we’re at a contract signing for a Crown Jewel match. Sonya Deville then does perfunctory introductions for all three women and we get a recap of last week when Banks pinned Belair after a bit of Becky interference. As Banks is introduced we get a recap of Becky attacking Belair on RAW, then Banks showing up and taking out both Belair and Becky. Becky talks, she wanted to sit over here to get a good look at everyone and points out Belair’s losing streak and compares Banks to a disco ball. Banks asks if Becky missed her, because all the people did. Belair cuts her off and says the only necessary conversation right now is signing the contract, because all Banks does it cheap shot people after layoffs and calls out Becky for only being lucky at Summerslam. Every big moment this year had Belair’s name on it, and invites both of them to get in the ring now. Neither of them seem inclined to oblige her, so Belair lightly tosses a chair over the top rope. Becky flips her table and walks up, but here’s Banks from behind to take out Belair. We get a bit of a brawl between all three women, culminating with Belair going for a double stack Kiss of Death, Banks slipping free but winding up on the table in the ring then Belair hits the Kiss of Death driving Becky on top of Banks and both through the table. A nice little visual win for Belair after losing her last couple of matches.

Rey talks with Dominik at gorilla when Kayla walks up. She asks what winning King of the Ring means, and he says winning this is the next best thing to being Universal champion. It would make Rey sick if Sami Zayn became king, and he’ll make sure that doesn’t happen. Dominik does not accompany Rey to ringside. Rey gets to the ring, his match with Zayn will be up after this break.

Dominik watches at gorilla as we come back. Sami Zayn shows up, and says he think Dominik made the right call and feels Dominik should be his own man and feels he’s even better than Rey. That leads to Zayn heading to the ring.

Match #1 – King of the Ring Quarterfinals: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

Rey avoids a Helluva kick and rolls up Zayn for 2. Top rope hurricanrana from Rey, then Zayn catches him in a powerbomb on the follow up. They run the ropes with Rey tossing Zayn into the ropes but Zayn avoids a 619 by heading to the floor, which just lets Rey hit a dive into a hurricanrana on the floor. Back in the ring Rey hits a top rope splash for a near fall. Rey starts working a 10 punch in the corner, and prompts an “Eddie” chant with some taunting. Zayn cuts Rey off and tosses him into the ring post. Rey rolls to the outside, here comes Dominik as we head to break.

We come back to Rey starting his comeback but running into an exploder supelx into the corner. Zayn sets for the Helluva kick, but Rey catches him with a hurricanrana into a near fall. Code Red from Rey also only gets a 2 count. Zayn heads up top but Rey follows him up there gets shoved to the apron. Zayn eats a few rights, Rey climbs back up and hits a top rope hurricanrana for a 2 count. Rey off the second rope but eats the mat as Zayn avoids him then tries a Blue Thunder Bomb but Rey counters with a hurricanrana into the ropes. Zayn avoids the 619 and this time hits the Blue Thunder Bomb but only gets a 2 count. Zayn removes the turnbuckle pad in one corner, Dominik picks it up and goes to put it back in place. That allows Rey to hit a seated senton but then he starts arguing with Dominik, letting Zayn shove him into Dominik then roll up Rey with a school boy to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 3 stars

Those two work really well together, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. The continued slow break up of Rey and Dominik is a bit annoying, they’re taking half an eternity to get to the obvious end point.

In the back Seth Rollins is wearing a pair of old Shaq-nosis shoes turned into a suit next to Kayla and will try to defend his actions from last week when he broke into Edge’s home.

We get a reminder that Hit Row is coming to Smackdown. After that we get a video recap of the Edge and Rollins feud to date, focusing on last week when Seth pulled the tamest home invasion WWE has done maybe ever. They’re trying way too hard on this package to make this creepy with the video effects. That cuts to Rollins with Kayla. She asks if he thinks he crossed the line last week. Rollins says everyone might think so, but if we review the facts we’ll feel different. He’s been hounded and demonized for doing things that Edge has done, and has challenged Edge week after week without Edge responding. So he told Edge he was going to his house, and he did so. In summation he doesn’t think he crossed a line, and still hasn’t got an answer to his challenge. He doesn’t even know why he’s talking to Kayla about this, he’s going to find someone with actual power around here.

To the ring, and here’s Zelina Vega for a match. She’ll take on Toni Storm after this break in the quarterfinals for the Queen’s Crown tournament.

We come back and here comes Toni Storm.

Match #2 – Queen’s Crown Quarterfinals: Zelina Vega vs. Toni Storm

Toni catches a kick, then snap mares Vega down and hits a hip attack. That pisses Vega off, who hits a Thesz press then a roundhouse kick for a near fall. Vega starts working a Dragon sleeper, but Toni fights free and lays in rights. Atomic drop from Toni then a running hip attack in the corner. Toni up top, but Vega jostles the ropes then hits a pump kick. Toni avoids an attack, they fight for balance over a backslide then Vega jumps up and hits a Code Red to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Too short to be anything, and the ending was a bit awkward. I’m a little surprised at this result, but probably shouldn’t be.

A video package for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar follows highlighting their interaction last week and Lesnar thanking Heyman for making him a free agent. That transitions to Roman’s music and here comes the full Bloodline. They slowly walk to the ring, and after this break Roman will make a statement aimed at Brock Lesnar.

